Alvin Martin is best known as the first husband of Whoopi Goldberg, the legendary actress, comedian, and television personality. While Goldberg has remained in the public eye for decades, Alvin has lived away from the limelight. Their marriage was brief but played a crucial role in Goldberg's early life and career. But what is the real story behind their short-lived marriage?

Key takeaways

Alvin Martin prefers to keep his life out of the public eye.

Martin was Whoopi Goldberg's first husband, and they were married from 1973 to 1979 .

Whoopi Goldberg's first husband, and they were married from . They met when Martin was Goldberg's drug counsellor.

The ex-couple have one daughter, Alexandrea "Alex" Martin, who has pursued a career in the entertainment industry.

Alvin Martin's profile summary

Full name Alvin Louise Martin Gender Male Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Merseyside, England Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 182 Weight in pounds 156 Weight in kilograms 71 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Whoopi Goldberg Children One Profession Drug counsellor

Who is Alvin Martin?

Alvin Louise Martin is an American drug counsellor, best known as the former husband of Whoopi Goldberg. Many people are curious about him because he is the father of Whoopi's only child, Alex Martin.

According to People magazine, Martin is older than Whoopi, as he was already working as a counsellor when they met when she was 18 years old. He is of white ethnic background and holds American nationality.

What is Alvin Martin doing now?

There are no recent updates about Alvin Martin's current whereabouts or profession. It is unclear whether he is retired or still engaged in any profession.

How did Alvin Martin meet Whoopi Goldberg?

Alvin Martin met Whoopi Goldberg, who was one of the rising black celebrities of that time, in the early 1970s when she was struggling with drug addiction. At the time, Martin was working as a drug counsellor, and he became a pivotal figure in Goldberg's life.

Their relationship took a turn in 1972 when Whoopi found out she was expecting Alvin's child. The following year, she married him. Whoopi and Alvin's marriage ended after six years, with their divorce finalised in 1979.

The American TV personality was seemingly not in love with Alvin. This is because in 2019, during an interview with The New York Times, Whoopi admitted she was not sure if she had been in love with any of her spouses.

Look, people expect you to have a boyfriend. They expect you to get married. So I kept trying to do that, but I didn’t want to share information with somebody else. I didn’t want anybody asking me why I was doing what I was doing, or to have to make the other person feel better.

She added:

I tried marriage, and it wasn’t for me. You can’t be in a marriage because everybody’s expecting you to.

Is Alvin Martin married now?

There is no public record of Alvin Martin remarrying after his divorce from Whoopi Goldberg. Since he has kept a low profile, it remains unknown whether he entered another relationship or started another family.

How many children does Alvin Martin have?

Alvin Martin seemingly has one child, Alexandrea Martin, whom he shares with his ex-wife Whoopi Goldberg. Born on 9 May 1973, Alex followed in her mother's footsteps, building a career in Hollywood as an actress and producer.

She has worked on several popular films and television projects and is known for her work in Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit and Call Me Claus.

FAQs

How did Alvin Martin meet Whoopi Goldberg? Alvin met Goldberg in his line of work. Martin was a substance abuse counsellor while Whoopi was struggling with substance abuse at the time. How many husbands did Whoopi Goldberg have? Goldberg married three times: Alvin Martin (1973–1979), David Claessen (1986–1988), and Lyle Trachtenberg (1994–1995). She also had live-in relationships with Frank Langella and David Schein. What does Whoopie's daughter do? Her daughter Alex is an actress and producer, known for her role in Call Me Claus. How old was Whoopi Goldberg when she first got married? The famous actress was 18 years old when she first got married to Alvin Martin. Is Alex Martin, Whoopi Goldberg's biological daughter? Yes, Alexandrea is Whoopi Goldberg's biological daughter. Who fathered Whoopi Goldberg's daughter? Alvin Martin is the father of Whoopi's only daughter. How old was Whoopi when she had her daughter? Whoopi Goldberg gave birth to her daughter in May 1973 at around 18 years old.

Alvin Martin played an essential role in Whoopi Goldberg's early life as her first husband and the father of her only daughter. Their relationship, while short-lived, had a lasting impact on Goldberg's personal and professional journey. Despite his connection to a major celebrity, Martin has successfully stayed out of the public eye, making him a figure of intrigue.

