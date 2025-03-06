The final funeral rites of fallen Asante Kotoko fan Nana Pooley take place at Heroes Park, Kumasi, on March 6

Pooley tragically passed away on February 2 after he was stabbed at Nsoatre during a Ghana Premier League match

The tragic passing of the late passionate supporter is expected to bring drastic reforms in Ghanaian football

A deeply emotional atmosphere has enveloped Kumasi as family, friends, and football enthusiasts unite to honour the memory of Nana Pooley, the devoted Asante Kotoko supporter whose tragic passing sent shockwaves through the football community.

His untimely demise in Nsoatre on February 2 has left an indelible mark on Ghanaian football, igniting an outpouring of grief among fans and stakeholders alike.

The final funeral rites of the late Nana Pooley take place at the Heroes Park. Photo credit: @shadrack193/X.

Source: Twitter

The incident led to the suspension of the Ghanaian top flight, according to Ghanaweb.

Nana Pooley's final funeral rites: A farewell fit for a Kotoko icon

To celebrate his unwavering passion for the club, Asante Kotoko, the club he loved to a fault, organised a solemn funeral on Thursday, March 6.

The club invited key figures from Ghana’s football fraternity and representatives from various Ghana Premier League teams.

The event, set at Heroes Park, is draped in red and black—colours symbolising both sorrow and reverence for a man whose presence at matches was nothing short of legendary.

While the nation commemorates 68 years of independence, the football world turns its attention to Kumasi, where mourners are gathering to pay their last respects to Pooley, known in private life as Francis Yaw Frimpong.

A community in mourning

Images circulating on social media, as seen by YEN.com.gh, capture the raw emotions of those in attendance.

Clad in traditional mourning attire, supporters and well-wishers have begun arriving, their faces etched with sorrow.

The overwhelming sense of loss underscores Pooley’s deep connection with Asante Kotoko and the significant void his passing has created.

Beyond the grief: A moment of reflection

As the final rites unfold, Kumasi bears witness to an extraordinary tribute to a fan whose love for the Porcupine Warriors knew no bounds.

However, beyond celebrating his legacy, the club seeks to use this moment to spark critical conversations on football-related violence and stadium safety.

Nana Pooley was known for his passionate and zealous support for Kumasi-based giants Asante Kotoko. Photo credit: @AsanteKotoko_SC/X.

Source: Twitter

Pooley’s passing serves as a poignant reminder of the passion that fuels the sport—and the need to ensure that such dedication is met with environments that prioritise the well-being of every supporter.

Meanwhile, Kotoko's Interim Management Committee Chairman, Nana Apinkra, has called on supporters to remain calm and avoid any confrontations with Nsoatreman FC’s delegation during the funeral, per Ghanasoccernet.

Kotoko, Hearts fans mourn Pooley

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that in a remarkable show of solidarity, fans of Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak put their fierce rivalry aside to mourn a fallen supporter on Sunday, February 9.

The tragic passing of Nana Pooley united two of Ghana’s most passionate football factions as they came together to honour his memory.

Supporters from both sides paid tribute by singing morale-boosting chants, locally known as jama, in a heartfelt farewell to Pooley’s unwavering love for the game.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh