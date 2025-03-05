Benedicta Gafah has called out Oboy Siki describing him as a disgusting old man lying with confidence

This comes after the actor claimed he was a close pal of Benedicta and peddled some allegations about her rumoured affair with Obinim

Benedicta shared a stern reaction on social media berating the actor for throwing her name into disrepute

Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah has rubbished Oboy Siki's allegations about her rumoured relationship with Bishop Daniel Obinim despite her earlier statement to disassociate herself from the saga.

In a recent interview, Oboy Siki posed as a close pal of Benedicta Gafah and established that the actress had been dating Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder of the International God's Way Church for over a decade.

Oboy Siki also alleged that Benedicta eventually got married to one of his acquaintances, a doctor based abroad who set up the actress with a house.

Benedicta Gafah was unhappy about Oboy Siki's allegations calling them nothing but lies. The Kumawood actress said she was not a close pal of Oboy Siki and deemed his account of Obinim's saga as fabricated lies. She said,

"This is soo stupid of this man,somebody that I’ve only met once on set recently. And to speak as if he is my friend and knows me soo well. such a disgusting old man lying with confidence."

The actress has chosen to be silent for the most part since rumours about her stint with Obinim went rife.

Before her statement slamming Oboy Siki, the actor had only shared a social media update vehemently denying her association and relationship with the religious leader.

Watch Oboy Siki's allegations against Benedicta Gafah in the video below.

Benedicta Gafah and Oboy Siki stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Benedicta Gafah's exchange.

ToliTabiz said:

Benedicta you shouldn’t have replied this message here. Silence was far better ☹️

Nanacash wrote:

I believe him paaa cos when he said kwaku Manu is a rich man and have house at East Legon,it turn out to be true ,,so he is not lying biaaa. .

Don Jeff remarked:

How can bene say he has met Oboy siki just once , they have a lot of movies together Bene am sorry you are lying

flawless skincaregh added:

Don’t mind him who takes him seriously every one knows he lies for trend

Oboy Siki gets police case

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Oboy Siki's issues with Kumawood sensation Lil Win had landed him in trouble with the police.

Lil Win was aggrieved after Obooy Siki accused him of trading sexual favours for movie roles to female actresses. He alleged that Lil Win had had multiple extramarital affairs with two of his former proteges, Sandra Sarfo Ababio and Sweet Mimi.

In a video shared by blogger Poleeno, Lil Win and Oboy Siki were spotted at the Moro Market police station in Kumasi after the latter was arrested on Thursday, January 23, 2025.

