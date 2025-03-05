A Ghanaian prophet has made a startling prediction about a Black Stars player in a sensational post on Facebook

While some have greeted the prophecy with excitement, others are sceptical about the efficacy of the prediction

Regardless, the said player's talent has never been in question—if he can stay fit and regain top form, the prophecy might come to pass

A bold prophecy has reignited optimism in Ghanaian football, with a 'forgotten' Black Stars player tipped for a 'supernatural' resurgence.

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei, the leader of the Prophetic Life Embassy, has declared that Kamaldeen Sulemana is destined to lead Ghana to a near-unprecedented FIFA World Cup milestone.

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei has boldly predicted a Black Stars payer for an extraordinary career rise. Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA.

Kamaldeen Sulemana: A career at a crossroads

Once heralded as one of Ghana’s most promising prospects, Kamaldeen’s progress has stalled due to persistent injuries and inconsistent playing time.

Despite being among Southampton's record signings, per Transfermarkt, the 23-year-old has struggled to establish himself in England.

However, a recent run of regular appearances suggests a turning point, and Prophet Sowah believes this signals the beginning of his revival.

Breaking records and shaping history

In a striking revelation, the prophet asserted that the Right to Dream Academy graduate would surpass Asamoah Gyan’s legendary achievements, ultimately securing a place among Africa’s all-time greats.

According to his vision, Kamaldeen’s performances will be instrumental in Ghana reaching the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup, with a standout moment being a historic hat-trick.

“The Lord revealed to me in my spirit walk, Kamaldeen Sulemana. I saw Ghana getting to the quarter-finals of the World Cup because he scored a hat-trick to get us there. He will stand tall in the AFCON and break Asamoah Gyan's records,” Prophet Telvin proclaimed in a Facebook post.

Beyond the international stage, he also foresaw Kamaldeen lifting silverware with his club after an initial heartbreak in a major final.

"I see him lifting a trophy for his club after the disappointment at the finals on the first angle. He will become the biggest news in African football,” the prophecy added, fueling excitement among fans.

Challenges on the horizon

Despite the promising outlook, the prophet warned of a significant scandal that could attempt to derail the winger’s rise.

Kamaldeen Sulemana has featured in the last five matches for Southampton as they seek to avoid relegation. Photo by Steve Bardens.

However, he remained confident that any efforts to undermine Kamaldeen’s career would ultimately fail.

“From August 29th, the wave will begin. They will sabotage him with a scandal, but it will fail. There is a constant attack on him because he is the crown of Ghana football. In time, he will save the Black Stars. There are things to be done,” he cautioned.

Fan react to prophecy about Sulemana

The prophecy has sparked intrigue within the football community, with opinions divided.

@GhanaianPlayers prayed:

"May it come to pass!"

@Julius12363229 shared in the sentiments of @GhanaianPlayers:

"Anka ɛbɛyɛ me dɛ ooo...They way injuries are not helping his talent is sad... 😔"

@chatin_l, on the other hand, was sceptical:

"Southampton sef he no dey see top for there."

@themugaby chimed in:

"He’s good mmom. Elef form🤣🤣 patiently waiting for august."

@psalmdavids concluded with a dismissive statement:

"Balderdash talk."

Kudus names Kamaldeen as best player he's played with

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus revealed the best player he has played alongside.

Despite having shared the pitch with several top stars, the West Ham midfielder named Kamaldeen Sulemana as the best.

