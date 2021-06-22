Kennedy Agyapong has cut sod for the construction of a cardiothoracic centre at the 37 Military Hospital

The 80-bed facility will be completed and furnished in one year

According to the MP, the project is to cost $3m (over GHC17m)

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong is building a cardiothoracic centre for the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

Kennedy Agyapong cut the sod to construct the 80-bed cardio centre on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Speaking to journalists after the sod-cutting ceremony, the MP revealed that the construction and furnishing of the facility would cost three million dollars (over GHC 17m).

Ken Agyapong cuts sod for the construction of cardio centre at 37 Military Hospital Photo source: net2tvgh

Source: Instagram

He added that the facility, to be known as Kennedy Ohene Agyapong Cardiothoracic Centre, will be completed in one year.

On top of the construction, Ken Agyapong is also sponsoring the training of seven health personnel in India. They will train others to get the centre running effectively.

Ken Agyapong disclosed he was motivated to do this when he sought medical care for his late father in the United States some time ago.

The MP explained that at the hospital in New Jersey, he realised two people, a husband and a wife, established the facility.

He thus got the urge to undertake a project like that in Ghana, adding that Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital had thwarted his previous efforts to build for them.

Ken Agyapong used the opportunity to thank the current management of 37 Military Hospital and the Chief of Defence Staff for their efforts to make the project a reality.

Watch Ken Agyapong's speech in the video below:

Ken Agyapong's 61st birthday

The sod-cutting ceremony comes barely one week after the vociferous MP celebrated his 61st birthday.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Ken Agyapong flew his family including his second wife and many of his children to Dubai to celebrate.

In a video from the trip YEN.com.gh chanced upon, Ken Agyapong and his big family were seen sitting at the table for dinner at the plush Bulgari Yacht Club in Jumeirah Bay.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh