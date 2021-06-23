. Sandra Sarfo Ababio has wowed her fans on social media

. The actress has released a photo dripping in a beautiful outfit

. She is one of the beautiful Kumawood actresses

Kumawood actress, Sandra Sarfo Ababio has stunned social media users with a fresh breathtaking photo.

The actress is really on top of her game when it comes to her social media activities.

In her latest photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, Sandra is captured showing off her swag.

Sandra Sarfo Ababio dazzles in gorgeous photo; fans shout (Photo credit: Instagram/Sandra Sarfo Ababbio)

Source: Instagram

From the photo, she is seen holding a travelling Gucci bag while she had the same brand bag around her waist.

She took the beautiful photo from an unknown airport.

Her caption read, "Verified“Never apologize for having high standards. People who really want to be in your life will rise up to meet them.” – Anonymous."

Social media users have got something to say about her stunning looks

@blaque_arabian: "Stunning dude."

@michaelking_31: "Nice one dear."

@bonneyfaceoffical: "Beautiful."

@blaque_arabian: "Ma favorite ever."

@vaginne_vaginal_care: "Fine girl."

Meanwhile, Fatima and Bismark, participants of the dating reality TV show Date Rush, have sent love sparks flying through the air and on social media with their latest photos.

The duo, who happened to have chosen each other on the dating show, was seen in some 'too close' photos which have got their fans drooling and falling in love.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Fatima known widely as Gyal Dem Boss, was seen looking away as she basked in the company and arms of her date, Bismark.

Bismark, on the other hand, had held Fatima tightly and had his gaze fixed on her as they posed for the photos.

The two 'lovebirds' were seen wearing black long-sleeved turtlenecks with Fatima complementing hers with the popular 'car wash' jeans overalls.

The photos, since they were posted, have gone viral with many fans of the Date Rush lovers drooling over the photos and wondering what they were up to.

After posting the photo on her Instagram page, Fatima captioned them: "Love is that condition in which the happiness of another person is essential to your own.

