Bismark and Fatima of Date Rush fame have caused massive traffic on social media

The duo was seen in a number of photos that had 'true love' written all over them

Fatima noted for her notoriety on the Date Rush show got a date episodes back

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Fatima and Bismark, participants of dating reality TV show Date Rush, have sent love sparks flying through the air and on social media with their latest photos.

The duo, who happened to have chosen each other on the dating show, was seen in some 'too close' photos which have got their fans drooling and falling in love.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Fatima known widely as Gyal Dem Boss, was seen looking away as she basked in the company and arms of her date, Bismark.

It ended in joy: Fatima and Bismark of Date Rush share 'save the date' photos; fans react

Source: Instagram

Bismark, on the other hand, had held Fatima tightly and had his gaze fixed on her as they posed for the photos.

The two 'lovebirds' were seen wearing black long-sleeved turtlenecks with Fatima complimenting hers with the popular 'car wash' jeans overalls.

The photos, since they were posted, have gone viral with many fans of the Date Rush lovers drooling over the photos and wondering what they were up to.

After posting the photo on her Instagram page, Fatima captioned them: "Love is that condition in which the happiness of another person is essential to your own"

Many fans and followers of Fatima, took to the comment section to react to the photos.

richhiltv came in with the comment: "I smell love"

poshkids_gh also wrote: "Wow u look so good"

ahn_i_ta commented: "Kaiiiish, this love echoke ooo"

There were a number of comments that showed that the fans of the Date Rush participants were happy to see them soaring higher in their relationship.

Speaking about Date Rush, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ruth, one of the female participants of the dating reality TV show, Date Rush, has been caught on camera in a 'slip and fall' encounter while storming off the stage.

In the video that has since gone viral and has been sighted by YEN.com.gh, a rather livid Ruth who was trying to make a point, was seen speeding off the stage.

Information gathered from the show had it that Ruth tried exposing a male participant of the show who despite having a date, tried hitting on her as well.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh