Ahuofe Patri has warmed the hearts of social media users with her latest photos

The actress was seen standing inside a building while wearing a beautiful dress

Ahuofe Patri is noted for mesmerizing her many fans and followers with awe-inspiring photos of herself

Ghanaian actress, Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, famed as Ahuofe Patri has given her many fans and followers something to gaze upon in her new post on social media.

The actress blessed her Instagram page with dazzling photos of herself as she struck a pretty pose while wearing a beautiful dress.

In the photo, the actress was seen standing inside a building that happened to be blurred in the background but it looked more like a living room.

Lady in red: Ahuofe Patri drops dazzling photo on social media; fans shout

Ahuofe Patri was seen beaming with her usual infectious smile and sported a low-cut hairstyle and complemented her look with bead-looking hoop earrings.

After posting the rather pretty photos of herself, Priscilla Opoku Agyemang captioned it:

"If you saw a h*t chick the other night it was me "

Many colleagues, fans, and followers of the actress took to the comment section to shower her with glowing words.

Actress lydiaforson wrote: "Gat damn!"

sellygalley admired Ahuofe Patri's legs: "Leeeeegs!"

Patri's screen boyfriend, kalybos1 commented: "Abena give them"

lekiofficial wrote: "Yes please, take my heart i no dey use am"

red_roses_vee: "it’s the legs for me"

osei__felicia commented: "Wo control street s3 traffic"

There were many such comments that proved that Ahuofe Patri is truly loved by her teeming fans and followers.

