A Nigerian man simply identified as Paul has claimed that a river in Idanre, Ondo state, cures barrenness and many diseases.

It is called Arun River and is located in a valley between two mountain ranges of the Idanre hills.

According to Paul, a lot of people have testified to the power of the river in solving problems.

Paul claimed Arun River can cure barrenness and many diseases.

Paul claimed that the river is responsible for his good health.

In his words:

"While drinking or swimming, make sure you pray against whatever problems you may be facing because it solves problems. And Arun River is good for everybody to drink."

He claims a woman gave birth after making use of Arun River

Paul claimed that a woman from Kwara state who had been praying for the fruit of the womb fetched water from Arun River and gave birth afterwards.

In his words:

"One woman came here from Kwara state to fetch water from this river. She had been praying for the fruit of the womb and she gave birth after making use of the Arun River."

Why is the river powerful?

He said during Orosun festival, the Aworos come to the river to pray on it.

In his words:

"During Orosun festival, the Aworos come here and pray on the river. They pray on it for anybody that drinks it to have long life."

Source: Yen.com.gh