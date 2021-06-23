Kennedy Agyapong has warned that undue reliance on pastors will render one broke

According to him, pastors take advantage of people the moment they realise the individual is vulnerable

He said this during an event to celebrate his 61st birthday

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has called on the youth to desist from over-relying on pastors for their economic and spiritual upliftment.

"Don't rely on any pastor for your destiny," the maverick politician stated at an event to celebrate his 61st birthday in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh.

Relying on pastors for destiny will make you broke - Kennedy Agyapong cautions. Photo credit: Parliament of Ghana

Source: UGC

A believer of hard work, Kennedy Agyapong, argued that the moment people commit the realisation of their destiny in the hands of a pastor, they are doomed.

"…The moment you go to the Pastor, he knows you're vulnerable, so they begin to put fear in you. When you have the money, you give it to them by the time you realise you're broke," he stated.

Urging the youth to be hardworking and limit the time they spend in religious centres, he said excessive praying and casting out demons will not make one successful when there is work to do.

"There is no witch anywhere; when you fail in life and you attribute it to your mother, father but when you were smoking jar, was your grandmother there. When you were stealing from your boss, were they there?" he said.

Kennedy Agyapong Cuts Sod To Build $3m Cardio Centre

Kennedy Agyapong is building a cardiothoracic centre for the 37 Military Hospital in Accra in a separate development.

He cut the sod to construct the 80-bed cardio centre on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Speaking to journalists after the sod-cutting ceremony, the MP revealed that the construction and furnishing of the facility would cost three million dollars (over GHC 17m).

He added that the facility, known as Kennedy Ohene Agyapong Cardiothoracic Centre, will be completed in one year.

On top of the construction, Ken Agyapong is also sponsoring the training of seven health personnel in India. They will train others to get the centre running effectively.

He said he was motivated to do this when he sought medical care for his late father in the United States some time ago.

Ken Agyapong's 61st birthday

The sod-cutting ceremony comes barely one week after the vociferous MP celebrated his 61st birthday.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Ken Agyapong flew his family, including his second wife and many of his children, to Dubai to celebrate.

In a video from the trip, YEN.com.gh chanced upon Ken Agyapong, and his extended family sitting at the table for dinner at the plush Bulgari Yacht Club in Jumeirah Bay.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates! Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen News