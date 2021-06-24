• Kumawood actress, Sandra Ababio, has made a revelation about the Kumawood movie industry

• She said she has been bullied and disrespected by her colleagues

• Sandra said most of the people she looked up to in the industry have also disappointed him

Kumawood star, Sandra Ababio, has opened up on the challenges she has had to face in her coming into the movie industry.

In an interview with Abena Ghana on the Journey show, Ababio said she had to endure insults, attacks, and belittling from her colleagues.

According to her, at a point, she felt like quitting acting and looking for something else to do, however, she decided to persevere.

She termed the overall ill-treatment as a bully, explaining that some of her colleagues just look at her and say hurtful words enough to break her down.

Ababio disclosed that sometimes, she had to isolate herself and cry all she could before returning.

Speaking on who she looked up to before coming into the industry, Sandra said she looked up to Nana Ama McBrown, Jackie Appiah, and Emelia Brobbey.

Relationship with Lil Win

Ababio has been long-rumoured to be dating her colleague actor, Lil Win.

However, she has denied ever dating Lil Win, rubbishing all the dating rumours about them.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Sandra dispelled all the rumours insisting that Lil Win has nothing romantic to do with her.

The actress said Lil Win only liked her for her talent and decided to help her without any strings attached.

According to Sandra, Lil Win has never made any such advances toward her and so she sometimes wonders what makes people jump to that conclusion.

How rumour started

The rumour that Sandra was dating Lil Win started among some Kumawood actors and actresses who appeared to know more.

Comedian Funny Face also made mention of this when he had a fight with the actor sometime ago.

Sandra jumped to Lil Win's defence when Funny Face attacked, making people believe that they truly might be dating.

