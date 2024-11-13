Joe Shortingo, in a video, was spotted at a bar dancing with a pretty lady and looked like he was enjoying himself

In the video, the actor, who used to be bubbly, looked lean sparking concern among social media users on what he is going through

The comments section of the video shared on TikTok, had folks speculating with opinions varying in nature

Famous Ghanaian actor Joe Shortingo has sparked concern after a video surfaced on TikTok showing his dramatic weight loss. The actor, who used to have a fuller, fleshy appearance, looked very lean in the video.

Joe Shortingo dances with pretty lady in a video. Photo source: Shortingo TV

Source: TikTok

In the video, Joe Shortingo was dancing with a young woman at a bar and was seemingly enjoying himself with a drink in his hand.

In the clip, the actor's facial appearance had changed noticeably, with much of the previous fullness in his face gone. This transformation caught the attention of social media users, many of whom were accustomed to his previous look. Some fans expressed worry, while others voiced surprise at the drastic change.

In the comments section of the TikTok video, many fans debated what might have caused Joe Shortingo's physical transformation. Some Ghanaians suggested that his weight loss could be due to a health issue, while others felt lifestyle choices could be a potential cause.

Joe Shortingo's look sparks concern

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Cherry said:

"Y’all please he’s not sick wai he fasts and prays alot, that’s why he has slim down please he’s very healthy wai we beg he’s not sick kraaa that’s my uncle right there Uncle Kweku we love you."

ama classic commented:

"Aaaa is it Joe Shortingo we know? The one on miracle films 🎥 🎞 or."

Joyce_Blay said:

"He is growing,,you all should know people change when they grow. He is even looking tall."

Gyakie's throwback photo

Gyakie's current old look is also stirring reactions on social media after she dropped a photo from back in the day.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the photo was a throwback from her primary school days.

The singer was clad in a government school uniform alongside a younger boy who many suspected could be her sibling.

Source: YEN.com.gh