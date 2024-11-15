West Ham United forward Michail Antonio is backing Mohammed Kudus to win the African Player of the Year award

The Black Stars midfielder could not make the final ten-man shortlist for the award in 2024 despite his form with West Ham

Antonio remains positive about the future of Kudus in the sport after dazzling in his first season in London

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

West Ham United's Jamaica forward Michail Antonio believes teammate Mohammed Kudus has the potential to win the coveted African Player of the Year award.

Kudus enjoyed an outstanding first season in England, scoring 14 goals and delivering six assists for the Hammers. He played a pivotal role as the Hammers reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League, where they were eliminated by runners-up Bayer Leverkusen.

The 24-year-old is currently the best dribbler in Europe, with 111 successful take-ons in 2024.

West Ham star Mohammed Antonio insists Mohammed Kudus can win the African Player of the Year. Photo: Shaun Botterill/ Julian Finney.

Source: Getty Images

However, a red card against Tottenham Hotspurs and a poor run of form with the Black Stars has halted his sensational year.

Although he was dropped from the final ten-man shortlist for the CAF Player of the Year award 2024, Antonio insists he has what it takes to win the crown.

“With Mo’s [Mohammed Kudus] talent, there’s a 100% chance that he can win [African Footballer of the Year],” Antonio said in an interview with Joy Sports.

“Obviously, there are some great potentials there. There’s [Pierre] Aubameyang, there’s Mo Salah, there’s [Sadio] Mane, and there’s definitely Kudus, but I believe he has the talent to do it," he added.

“It’s just that he needs the surroundings of his team to help him to do it, and right now, Ghana isn’t at that quality.

“Ghana has a quality past and quality history, but right now, they’re not doing as well as they feel like they should be doing.”

Kudus to return in December

Kudus will return to action for West Ham United in December after receiving a five-match ban for his red card against Spurs.

The Ghana international was found guilty of improper behaviour and violent conduct, as reported by The Mirror.

Kudus, who has already served three of the five-game ban, has also been fined £60,000.

Antonio backs Kudus to bounce back

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Michail Antonio has backed his West Ham United teammate Mohammed Kudus to come back from his five-match suspension stronger.

The Ghana international was slapped with an extra two-match ban and a fine of £60,000 following his straight red card in the game against Tottenham Hotspurs.

Kudus was earlier serving a three-match suspension before the latest punishment was released by the English FA.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh