Renowned broadcaster Kofi Gyimah Ankoanna has advised young people against civil or ordinance marriages, warning them of the potential pitfalls in the case of a divorce.

He expressed concerns about the legal implications of civil marriages in a TikTok video, stressing that if there ever be a next life, he will not go in for such a marriage.

Mr Ankoanna argued that civil marriages create a lifelong legal bond between partners, even after separation.

He warned that divorced spouses can still claim property and other assets, even if the relationship has ended amicably; hence, this type of marriage is not advisable.

"In case of a separation, the woman will just use a document to claim your properties. [So] think twice before you sign that marriage document," he said in the video.

Netizens disagree with Ankoanna's comment

Mr Ankoanna's comment generated buzz on social media. However, many netizens who saw the video did not support his comment.

@justiceneequaye wrote:

"I will not take your advice 100% the question is what did you do the woman tell us that first before you advise. Thank you."

@CeDix wrote:

"Prenup is there."

@Cedipound~dollar wrote:

"Not true if u treat her right she will do the same."

@Maame pokuaa wrote:

"If u treat a woman good she will never do that to u."

@JonathanZahrah wrote:

"Just because it didn't work for you doesn't mean it won't work for me."

@sweet D wrote:

"You didn't choose the right person that is why."

