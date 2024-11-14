A section of football fans believe there's more than meets the eye after Sudan's heavy defeat to Niger in the AFCON qualifiers

While largely tongue-in-cheek, these fan theories have flooded social media after the result revived Ghana's AFCON chances

Sudan, coached by Kwesi Appiah, had only conceded two goals before losing 4-0 to the Menas on Thursday

Football fans have spun a conspiracy theory following Sudan’s stunning loss to Niger in their second-to-last Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

Sudan, led by former Ghana Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah, stood on the brink of securing their place in next year’s tournament in Morocco.

Kwesi Appiah's Sudan suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Niger in their penultimate 2025 AFCON qualifying match. Photo by Jim Rogash.

Kwesi Appiah's Sudan handed humiliating defeat

Needing only a draw to clinch qualification, they endured a shocking 4-0 defeat at Stade de Kegue in Lome, Modern Ghana reports.

Niger seized control early with a first-half surge led by Daniel Sosah that placed the game beyond reach for Appiah's squad.

TP Mazembe's Ousseini Badamassi completed the rout in the second half, an unexpected blowout considering Sudan had conceded just two goals throughout the qualifiers prior to this result, per Graphic Sports.

Fans suspect foul play after Sudan's defeat

The crushing defeat has sparked suspicions and set social media abuzz.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) are speculating that Appiah, who holds close ties to his home nation as a former national coach and Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association, may have had ulterior motives.

Theories suggest he might have intentionally lost the match to boost his home country’s qualification chances.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Efson_ hinted,

"Kwesi Appiah is still part of the GFA Executive Council."

@issahmu94762674 suggested,

"Sudan FA need to investigate Kwasi Appiah seriously 😂😂."

@Gyimah_Dadzie remarked,

"He is indeed a Ghanaian 😆."

@CarlosDaVinci07 humorously speculated,

"Something happen for back Walahi."

@yeboah_danny concluded,

"He be fraud, ma guy."

How Ghana can qualify after Sudan's defeat

Ghana's loss to Kwesi Appiah's Sudan last month put the Black Stars in jeopardy of missing the 2025 AFCON.

Yet, a lifeline has emerged after Niger's win over Appiah’s side on Thursday, rekindling Ghana’s slim qualification hopes.

In response, YEN.com.gh has detailed the precise conditions Ghana must fulfil to secure their 11th straight AFCON appearance.

Ghana departs for Angola

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Black Stars departed Accra for Luanda in preparation for their crucial Group F clash in the AFCOn qualifiers.

Ghana urgently needs a victory over Angola’s Palancas Negras and hopes for a Sudan loss to Niger to keep their qualification dreams alive.

