A Ghanaian man has found himself in a distressing situation after finding out that his wife had been unfaithful in their marriage.

In a video, he noted that his wife confessed to infidelity and claimed that four of their children were not biologically.

Narrating his ordeal, he noted that during the early stages of life, he used to travel a lot, leaving his wife and their first child in their matrimonial home.

He noted that one day, after returning from one of his trips, their first child informed him about some activities in his absence.

According to him, their child once told him their TV repairman frequently visited their home in his absence and even shared the same bed with his wife.

He questioned his wife about the claim, but she scolded their first child, dismissed the accusation, and life continued.

It was not until recently that his wife confessed that four of their kids were not biologically his. He noted that their marriage collapsed about three years ago, and his wife confessed to her infidelity a year ago.

Netizens sympathise with Ghanaian man

Netizens who saw the video of the man were heartbroken and sympathised with him in the video's comment section.

@StarYorka10 wrote:

"This is the most painful."

@daram_ola wrote:

"Haaa! This is so bad and sad."

@Cristuqs wrote:

"Squad be wicked ooo."

@GhanaYesu_ wrote:

"This is bad."

@Ab_Dul24 wrote:

"Just fear women bro."

@styles_jp8 wrote:

"At least he repairer it."

@boss_henryy wrote:

"This is serious."

@kylograhm1 wrote:

"Eii people get heart oo rii."

@NanaYawOp wrote:

"You need to fear women."

