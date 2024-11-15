Fameye, in an interview, said that he deserved to be nominated for the Artiste of the Year award at the 2025 TGMAs

The singer admitted he was not ready to earn a nomination for the category at the award scheme in the past

Fameye noted that he was working on music projects that would make him a strong candidate for a nomination

Ghanaian singer Peter Famiyeh Bozah, popularly known as Fameye, has made a push for his name to be included in the conversation of possible nominees for the Artiste of the Year award at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs).

Fameye advocates for an Artiste Of The Year nomination at the 2025 TGMAs. Photo source: @fameye_music

Source: Instagram

Fameye advocates for 2025 TGMAs nomination

In an interview with renowned YouTube content creator Kwadwo Sheldon, Fameye shared that he had worked hard during the year under review and deserved to be nominated for the 2025 TGMAs Artiste of the Year award.

The Very Soon hitmaker said he felt he was not ready for a nomination for the top award at the award scheme in the past.

He said:

"I have really worked hard. In the past, I told people I didn't deserve to be nominated for the Artiste of the Year award whenever they enquired. I deserve to be nominated now."

The Nothing I Get hitmaker noted that he was working on other music projects that would make him a strong candidate for the Artiste of the Year award nomination at the TGMAs.

Singer Fameye added that despite the popularity of his Very Soon song, which has topped multiple charts and amassed a million views on YouTube in less than two months, it has not yet reached the level he expects.

Watch the video below:

Fameye's comments stir reactions

Fameye's remarks about a possible Artiste Of the Year nomination at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs) triggered many reactions. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

rubenshardey commented:

"Peter ooo✅."

Kweku Jr said:

"I like Fameye's vhim."

Azigizaa jnr commented:

"He is real."

Neymar Junior said:

"Fameye all the way."

THANK YOU HEAVENLY FATHER commented:

"Keep talking. Where is Lasmid?"

Fameye addresses Shatta Wale's rants

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fameye addressed Shatta Wale's recent rants about his colleagues in the music industry.

The singer said he was a big fan of Shatta Wale and understood that was his approach to speaking about the problems in the Ghanaian music industry.

Fameye said Shatta Wale ranted about issues to motivate the youth but sometimes veered off the main topic or issues.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh