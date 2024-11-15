Oliver Khan (The Ship Dealer) was spotted walking the streets of Kumasi by some fans who asked him where his car was

The self-proclaimed multi-millionaire had the two young men laughing as he gave them cheeky answers to their questions

In the video, the social media sensation was fashionably dressed, standing by the roadside, seemingly waiting for someone

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Social media personality Oliver Khan, popularly known as The Ship Dealer, was seen walking the streets of Kumasi, sparking curiosity among fans.

The Ship Dealer Oliver Khan is spotted walking by some fans on the streets in a video. Photo source: kobbytod20, Oliver Khan 'The Ship Dealer'

Source: TikTok

A video posted on TikTok captured the self-proclaimed multi-millionaire by the roadside. Two young men approached him and asked why a wealthy man like himself was walking the streets without a vehicle.

In the video, Ship Dealer was dressed stylishly and appeared to be waiting for someone but still answered the fans’ questions with humourous and cheeky responses.

His funny answers had the two fans laughing as they continued questioning him about why he was walking.

Oliver Khan has become well-known for bragging about his business success and wealth when he features as a guest on Kankam Boadu's show on Pure FM.

Ship Dealer gets social media laughing

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

Nana Ba😎 said:

"He will come back and say he went to Bank of Ghana to deposit 💵 money p33rrr."

Samuel Johnson reacted:

"why is ship dealer directing traffic, I'm just asking ooooo ?🤣"

Adjoa b.b5 said:

"He never talk without say Awurade nana yankopon 😂 eii ship dealer."

TIGERS commented:

"He's very humble and down to earth.. I love him soo much." '

Master Key reacted:

"Why he is directing traffic or what."

De.Graft 🦅🇬🇭 said:

"ein drip deɛ hot oo 🔥🔥"

Despite spotted cruising in Cybertruck

Another Ghanaian millionaire was spotted on the streets, but this wealthy man was not on foot; he was travelling in grand style.

YEN.com.gh reported that the man was Ghanaian businessman Osei Kwame Despite, driving in his brand new Tesla Cybertruck.

He calmly drove the vehicle on a narrow road while a large crowd looked on and is one of the first Ghanaians to own the vehicle.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh