Efia Odo has been arrested while appearing in court over the #FixTheCounty demo

The actress was arrested with about 15 other members of the #FixTheCountry movement

A video of Efia Odo's arrest has just surfaced on social media

Actress and social media star Andrea Owusu, popularly known as Efia Odo, has been arrested by the police.

Efia Odo is reported to have been arrested after she made an appearance at High Court in Accra over the #FixTheCountry demo case.

Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

Efia Odo's arrest was first published by Kalyjay, her co-convener in the #FixTheCountry movement, who announced on Twitter.

See Kalyjy's post below:

About 15 people arested

Citinewsroom also reported that Efia Odo was arrested with other people numbering about 15.

The report added that the group, who are all part of the #TheFixCountry movement, had massed up at the entrance of the High Court.

The reason for the arrest of Efia Odo and her colleagues, who were in court lawyers for the movement, is not known.

Later, a video popped up on social media showing the arrest of Efia Odo and her colleagues.

The video shared on Twitter but @AsieduMends had Efia Odo and the others sitting in a police pick-up and being whisked away.

Court dismisses objection to AG representation

On the case for the day, the High Court dismissed the #FixTheCountry movement's preliminary objection that sought to prevent the Attorney General from representing the Police Service in the case.

The lawyers for the leaders of the protest march objected to the Attorney General’s appearance in court on Monday, arguing that the case was purely and solely within the domain of the Ghana Police Service to prosecute.

But according to Citinewsroom's report Justice Ruby Aryeetey of the Criminal Division of the High Court agreed with the submissions of the Attorney General in the matter.

In her ruling on Friday, June 25, 2021, Justice Aryeetey said the Attorney General was the go-to person for all criminal trials in the country, and for all civil trials involving the government and its agents.

