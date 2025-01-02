Ghanaian Man Rejoices As He Relocates Abroad: "I'm Also Experiencing Snow"
- A video of a Ghanaian man rejoicing after relocating abroad has surfaced on social media
- He expressed his delight after relocating abroad, stating that he never thought he could land in a foreign land
- Netizens who saw the video were delighted and congratulated him in the comments section of the post
A Ghanaian man has warmed hearts on social media after sharing a video of himself abroad.
The young man who recently relocated abroad was overwhelmed with joy as he shared his first video in a foreign country.
He noted that although he had always wished to travel abroad, he never expected it to be so soon.
"I always watch people enjoying the snow on TikTok. I never expected to see myself also walking in snow," he said.
