Asamoah Gyan has disclosed the reason why he chose to join the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP)

The 39-year-old ventured into mainstream politics earlier this year, joining the NPP, but backed out in the build-up to the 2024 elections

Gyan also raised eyebrows about John Mahama's 24-hour economic policy, charging the president-elect to refine it when he is sworn in

Iconic Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan has revealed the motivations behind his brief foray into politics, joining the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in early 2024.

Speaking candidly during an Instagram Live session, the 39-year-old accused the outgoing administration of leveraging his fame for electoral gains during the recently concluded general elections.

Asamoah Gyan has explained why he chose to align with Dr Bawumia and the NPP. Photo credit: Carl De Souza/Getty Images and @MBawumia/X.

Source: Getty Images

Asamoah Gyan's foray into mainstream politics

Gyan’s political journey began in February 2024 when he attended the campaign launch of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP’s presidential candidate for the 2024 general elections.

Shortly afterwards, he assumed a significant position as chairman of the Youth and Sports Manifesto subcommittee.

However, reflecting on this chapter of his life, the former Black Stars captain acknowledged that engaging in partisan politics did not align with the broader interests of Ghanaian youth.

Asamoah Gyan's brief foray into mainstream politics lasted less than eight months before he left the NPP. Photo by Ernest Ankomah.

Source: Getty Images

Why Asamoah Gyan joined NPP

The legendary striker cited his commitment to humanitarian initiatives as the primary driver of his decision to affiliate with the NPP.

According to him, partnering with the outgoing government provided access to additional resources to support his philanthropic projects, especially those benefiting young people.

"I used to undertake philanthropic works without seeking sponsorship. Hence, joining the government [NPP] will ease the burden on my pocket while making my work easier. That's why I joined the NPP," Gyan explained.

Asamoah Gyan accuses NPP of exploiting him

Despite his good intentions, Gyan expressed regret over his association with the ruling party, accusing its leadership of exploiting his celebrity status for political purposes.

He alleged that his popularity was used as a tool to sway voters during the elections, per Adomonline.

“They [NPP] used my popularity to get votes from the people,” he remarked.

How the NPP performed in the 2024 elections

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP’s presidential candidate, lost to the NDC’s John Dramani Mahama by a landslide in the 2024 election.

Reports from Citi News highlight a significant decline in the NPP's performance under Bawumia's leadership, contrasted with the NDC's strengthened position and notable improvements in key regions.

Beyond the loss at the presidential level, the NPP experienced dwindling support in its traditional strongholds and battleground areas, marking a widespread rejection by voters.

Meanwhile, the NDC made strategic gains, particularly in critical regions, solidifying its base and expanding its influence.

The election results underscored a shifting political landscape, with the NDC reaping the rewards of its targeted efforts.

Asamoah Gyan questions Mahama's 24-hour economic policy

In a separate report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Asamoah Gyan's reservations about the NDC's 24-hour economy campaign promise.

Gyan questioned the originality of the proposed policy, urging the party to focus on enhancing existing systems rather than presenting it as a novel initiative.

Source: YEN.com.gh