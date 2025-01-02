A young Ghanaian lady could not contain her joy after she checked her 2024 WASSCE results

In a video, the young lady burst out in tears and confessed that she never envisaged she would get such grades

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have congratulated the young lady on her academic success

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The manner in which a young Ghanaian lady announced that she excelled in the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has warmed hearts online.

This comes after she took to TikTok and posted a video of herself shedding tears of joy as she reflected on her WASSCE grades.

SHS graduate cries on realising she had good grades in the WASSCE. Photo credit: @noblenorah/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The old student of Denyaseman Catholic Senior High School in the Ashanti Region bagged A in two subjects and B in six subjects.

In the video's caption, the SHS graduate expressed delight over her results, adding that she had never envisaged she could get such grades.

"I didn't know I would pass like this. Dear Lord, thank you so much. Am forever grateful," the caption read.

WASSCE registration for resit ongoing

Meanwhile, registration for the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination for Private Candidates (WASSCE PC1) has commenced.

WAEC's Head of Public Affairs, John Kapi, made this known during an interview with Joy News.

He explained that the initiative, dubbed WASSCE PC1, seeks to provide SHS graduates desirous of rewriting certain papers with the chance to do so without waiting for a year.

The examination, which aims to give students a chance to better their grades, will be held from January 24, 2025, to February 15, 2025.

WAEC cancels results of over 4,000 candidates

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced that the subject results of 4,108 candidates have been cancelled.

The cancellation comes after the students were found culpable of engaging in examination malpractice.

WAEC, during its investigations, found that the students used foreign materials, such as prepared notes, textbooks, and printed material, in the examination halls.

With this, 483 candidates caught in possession of mobile phones in the examination halls also had their subject results cancelled.

Also, the results of candidates from 319 schools have been withheld for alleged collusion.

Watch the video below:

Netizens commend the SHS graduate

Social media users have congratulated the SHS graduate for passing her exam and making her family proud.

Amuzu Charity commented:

"Congratulations, Dear, i tap into your blessings in jesus name."

user5023963745737starlet indicated:

"I tap into your blessing in Jesus name amen."

Belinda Duku reacted:

"I tap into ur blessings dear next by this time."

iketee wrote:

"Congulatulations dear I will help u to Continue the University."

Be serious reacted:

"Chat me on my dm I have gift for you, that is good results."

sophiabaidoo_1 added:

"Congratulations to you dear good will bless you okay."

Man celebrates sister for passing WASSCE

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady brought joy to her elder brother after excelling in the WASCE.

He took to TikTok, where he posted his sister's results in a video and bragged about her intelligence.

He then challenged netizens to share the results slips of their relatives who sat for the 2024 WASSCE.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh