Samini has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate dancehall star Shatta Wale on his performance with Vybz Kartel

The artiste who has had his differences with Shatta Wale in the past expressed pride at seeing him do great things on the international stage

Many Ghanaians praised Samini for his kind words and maturity and also expressed their pride in Shatta Wale for representing Ghana well

Ghanaian highlife and dancehall legend Samini has publicly congratulated Shatta Wale on his successful performance with Jamaican dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel.

The two artistes, who have had their differences in the past, shared a moment of mutual respect when Samini praised Shatta Wale’s achievement on the international stage.

Shatta Wale performed at Vybz Kartel’s first concert since the latter's release from prison on December 31, 2024, at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica. The performance was a significant moment for Shatta Wale, marking his debut performance on Jamaican soil. He was invited to join a list of top global dancehall stars for the event, which drew a large crowd.

Samini took to X (formerly Twitter) to acknowledge Shatta Wale’s accomplishment, saying he was proud of the SM Boss for representing African dancehall on such a large platform. Samini's post was well received by Ghanaians, who praised his maturity and expressed pride in Shatta Wale for his role in promoting Ghana on the global stage. In the post, Samini wrote:

"For the culture and everything relevant to #dancehall and #Jamaica I’d say I’m super proud of SM Boss @shattawalegh on your maiden performance in JA. You stood there in the name of African Dancehall and made every dancehall artist on the continent proud. Big up WORLDBOSS . Dancehall is GLOBAL ❤️✊🏾🇬🇭 🇯🇲 #akyesaaaaaaaaaa #hgf #sm #bhim ….. 2025 will be a year full of surprises."

Shatta Wale performed several of his popular songs, including his hit collaboration with Beyoncé, 'Already.' At the end of his performance, Shatta Wale expressed his gratitude to Vybz Kartel for the opportunity to perform in Jamaica. At the same time, Kartel honoured him by declaring him the King of African Dancehall.

Samini receives praise from Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

GayeDarwin said:

"Tell him the truth king. That performance was a very wack one. How can he represent dancehall from Africa in such a mediocre manner?"

Briscohood commented:

"That’s real fact . Shatta Wale’s performance was straight."

GHDeservesBest said:

"These are words of support for Ghana music. Much respect ✊ Samini Batman."

eddy_mens21 commented:

"Stonebwoy can never say this about Shatta Wale because he dey envy him pass. Big up legend."

BhimDefender said:

"This is diplomatic talk well accepted. But we have to root out the cause of problems and let truth and dignity lead."

Shatta Wale shares moment with Popcaan

Another highlight of Shatta Wale's night in Jamaica was the camaraderie between him and Popcaan.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian artiste and legendary Gaza loyalist interacted heartily with Popcaan speaking Patois.

The interaction between the two artistes won the admiration of many Ghanaian dancehall lovers.

