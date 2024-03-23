The 41st International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA) came off on March 22 in the US

This year, the award scheme announced 150 nods in 39 categories, including the Best African Dancehall Entertainer of the Year, which featured Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale

Stonebwoy pipped his Ghanaian colleague and others from Africa to win the award for the second time in his career

Ghanaian artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, has been announced as the Best African Dancehall Entertainer at the 41st International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA).

The renowned award ceremony came off on March 22 at Lauderhill Performing Art Center in the US.

The show saw various musicians and industry professionals in attendance to celebrate excellence in reggae and world music genres.

Stonebwoy Photo source: Facebook/Stonebwoy

Source: Facebook

Stonebwoy pips Shatta Wale to win new IRAwMA award

Seven artistes, including Ghana's Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale, were nominated for the Best African Dancehall Entertainer category at this year's IRAWMA.

Stonebwoy emerged as the winner of the category, bringing his IRAWMA award counts to three. In 2016, the musician won his first IRAWMA as Most Promising Artiste.

In 2020, the musician won the Best African Dancehall Entertainer category for the first time.

Fans hail Stonebwoy for twinning the new award

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy's third IRAWMA win.

Hazard Akwasi Daniel said:

Congrats to the biggest Dancehall artist in Africa ❤️ #Stonebwoy

Charles Kojo Sakk wrote:

Nii Armah Helicopter and his fans are bleeding!

Kelvin Kaizer noted:

e no easy ooo bruv. U re not alone. Me sef I dey bleed over the

Michael Koomson commented:

Bhim everywhere you go Ashaiman Boy's No Dey Carry Last

@clemzeli9 added:

Tot SM fans claims Shatta does Dancehall ? I repeat apart frm 3music nd tabea awards shatta wale can’t never win any dancehall award which includes stonebwoy

Stonebwoy set to perform at the 13th African Games

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanain's Afro-dancehall act, Stonebwoy, had confirmed that he would climax the 13th African Games in Accra.

Rumours of his performance surfaced after Shatta Wale opened the multi-week competition with an outstanding opening ceremony.

Source: YEN.com.gh