Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale's historic performance in Jamaica with dancehall legend Vybz Kartel was a well-calculated team effort

Among the several music executives who helped engineer Shatta Wale's first major stint in Jamaica was Blakk Cedi

Videos of Shatta Wale and Blakk Cedi, who was Stonebwoy's former manager,r have surfaced online

Shatta Wale's historic performance at Vybz Kartel's Freedom Street Concert in Jamaica on December 31 2024, has stoked a frenzy on social media.

While fans drool over the Ghanaian musician's moments on stage with the Jamaican dancehall legend, others have taken a particular interest in his entourage, which comprised Ghanaian music executive Blakk Cedi.

Blakk Cedi was Stonebwoy's manager and agent since his unsung days until they parted ways in 2019.

He was a strong force in Stonebwoy's Bhimnation camp. Many can recall his infamous brawl with Shatta Wale's team during the gun-drawing incident at the 2019 VGMAs.

Blakk Cedi, who has been managing Kelvynboy after leaving Stonebwoy, was spotted in Jamaica with Shatta Wale before and during Vybz Kartel's show.

Blakk Cedi backs Shatta Wale

The well-seasoned music executive was seen hanging out with Shatta Wale and his Jamaican manager.

In another video, Blakk Cedi was spotted prepping Shatta Wale moments before the On God hitmaker mounted the stage to meet Vybz Kartel and perform for the mammoth Freedom Street concert crowd at the 35k-capacity National Stadium in Kingston.

Blakk Cedi and Shatta Wale's moments in Jamaica have garnered significant traction on social media, especially considering the fierce rivalry between the Shatta Movement boss and Stonebwoy.

It's unclear what Blakk Cedi's role is as part of Shatta Wale's team and what the future holds for them is yet to unfold.

Blakk Cedi and Shatta Wale stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Blakk Cedi and Shatta Wale's recent moments in Jamaica.

@TheBonahShow said:

After Bulldog linked up with Stonebwoy when he hosted Jamaican Dancehall Queen Spice at Bhim Festival last month... Now, Stonebwoy's ex-manager, Blakk Cedi, is out here chilling with Shatta Wale in Jamaica for Vybz Kartel's concert! 🤯🤔 🥶… What’s going on behind the scenes?!

@NICKS_PIZZA80 wrote:

It’s was actually black cedi who was doing the dirty works for Shatta wale in Jamaica 🇯🇲

@Porsitif remarked:

That be life....,never trust any human @stonebwoy ,ask urslf, wer is the Apple @shattawalegh start with?!!!... No human be Angel or God...think twice in everything u do that involves human

@Demaco_23 reacted:

This one go make Stonebwoy go coma oooo😂😂😂

@KofGodfred5 added:

Stonebwoy go call blackcedi sell out soon😂💀

Jamaican stars hail Shatta Wale

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had earned significant praise from some Jamaican stars after his performance with Vybz Kartel in Kingston.

The videos of Shatta Wale heartily chatting with Popcaan and Skillibeng in Jamaica excited scores of fans who are hopeful of their favourite dancehall stars collaborating.

