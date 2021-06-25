Torrential rains in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region on Thursday, June 24, have destroyed properties running into thousands of cedis.

The floods from the two-hour rain destroyed wares in shops at the newly-built Kejetia Market in Kumasi.

Visuals emerging on social media show shopkeepers making efforts to salvage their remaining goods after floodwater in the stalls receded.

Kumasi floods: Videos show how flood destroyed wares at Kejetia market and other places. Image: crabbimedia

Speaking in an interview with Joy News, a trader who was packing out what was left of his products said:

''Most of the fabrics I sell here are wet. The nature of these products is such that, if it gets into contact with water, it brings about a lot of complications.''

The whole administration block of the market was also flooded with computers and other equipment in the command centre carried to higher ground to prevent damage.

The environs of the market including the Central Business District of Adum also got flooded.

Other areas in the city were submerged by the flood, including Anloga Junction, Dagomba Line, KNUST, and Airport Roundabout.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some visuals showing how the rains destroyed properties.

1. Traders at the Kejetia Market market count their loss after Thursday's heavy rain.

2. Heavy flood washes away a bridge.

3. Commuters and traders struggle to make their way at Kejetia Marke.

4. Torrential downpour tears down a wall.

