The former New Patriotic Party flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, said he is certain God has plans for a brighter future for him

He encouraged Ghanaians to have hope, be optimistic and thankful as the country embraces 2025

Dr Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia, joined congregants at the LightHouse Chapel for their Watch Night service

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said he strongly believes God has a plan to elevate him to greater heights in the coming years.

Dr Bawumia noted that despite his defeat in the 2024 presidential election to President-elect John Dramani Mahama, he is optimistic about a brighter future.

He shared his message of hope and optimism during the 31st Watch Night Service at the Lighthouse Chapel International, where he joined congregants to praise and worship and usher in the New Year.

The Vice President thanked God for the peaceful 2024 elections and urged Ghanaians to show gratitude.

He also encouraged citizens to be hopeful and thankful as the country transitioned into 2025, noting that unity and positivity were fundamental to ensuring the country's progress.

The former flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party extended his New Year greetings to the Lighthouse congregation and all Ghanaian citizens.

Dr Bawumia was joined at the Watch Night Service by his wife, Samira Bawumia, the National Chairman of the NPP, Stephen Ntim, and several other senior members of the party.

Akufo-Addo wishes Ghanaians a Happy New Year

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to embrace the upcoming year with hope and determination.

In his final New Year message to Ghanaians as President of the Republic, he encouraged citizens to enter 2025 with renewed spirit, unity and optimism.

He noted that despite the setbacks and triumphs of the past year, 2025 should mark a new chapter for the country and its people. He wished Ghanaians joy, peace and abundant blessings.

“May our homes be filled with laughter, our communities with unity, and our nation with prosperity,” he said.

Akufo-Addo added that with hope and determination, Ghanaians can achieve anything in the New Year.

He stressed the importance of collective effort and charged Ghanaians to stick together in the face of adversity and work towards a stronger, more prosperous nation.

Mahama calls for intense spiritual support

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that President-elect John Mahama urged supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to intensify their prayers as the party geared up to lead the country.

He noted that the party would need even greater spiritual support when its tenure begun than during the election campaign period.

Speaking to a gathering of NDC supporters, Mahama noted that the outgoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) government's colossal debt burden spread across all the various sectors of the economy was a trap to potentially derail his government but was hopeful that with the prayers of his supporters he would prevail.

