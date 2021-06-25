• Kumawood actress, Portia Boateng, has declared Shatta Wale as her star

Popular Kumawood actress, Portia Boateng, has said Shatta Wale is her star, one that she admires and loves so much.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the actress is seen working out in the gym with Shatta Wale’s new song, Shw3, being played in the background.

She wrote part of the song as her caption, stressing that the song is her favourite for now.

A collage of Shatta Wale and Portia Boateng. Photo credit: @portia_boateng1 @shattawalenima/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Reaction

The video has got many people reacting, with one Stonebwoy fan calling Portia a confused actress

Bhim Bright Dela called her confused actress:

Dynamik observed that Portia likes Shatta Wale:

DJ Khalifa and many Shatta Wale fans praised her:

Portia Boateng

The pretty actress has starred in an uncountable number of movies. She has acted alongside Nana Ama McBrown, Agya Koo, Lil Win, Kwaku Manu, Mercy Asiedu, and a lot more.

Portia rose to fame following her role in Kumasi Yonkuo (Kumasi friendship), which also had McBrown, Burgar Sylvia as lead characters.

Shatta Wale and Efya kiss

In other news, Ghanaian Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, and singer Efya, trended in the news when a video of them kissing surfaced on the internet.

The video surprised many people and they could not resist the urge to talk about it, especially that Shatta Wale and Efya were not known to have such a close bond between them.

While some admired the love shared by the two musicians, others criticised Shatta Wale and called him names.

