Oheneba Jude has reacted to the growing concerns about his craft and how it could impact his health negatively

A video of the newly minted TikTok star engaged in a serious work out has surfaced on social media

Score of fans thronged the comments section to talk about Oheneba Jude's workout video

Ghanaian TikTok sensation Oheneba Jude's skyrocketing fame has opened him up to endless criticisms and online abuse.

The content creator rose to prominence with his compelling content about food, sharing his experiences as a foodie.

He has earned from several top stars, including Nana Ama McBrown, Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa and gospel singer MOG Music.

Many of Oheneba Jude's critics have raised concerns about his obsession with food and how it could impact his health.

In an attempt to acknowledge the criticisms, the content creator recently shared a video of him skipping rope at home. He deleted the video from his page shortly after posting it.

For others who have resorted to abusing him online, Oheneba Jude has established he won't bother trading insults with them as it was not his style.

Fans hail Ohene Jude

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Oheneba Jude's video of him working out.

excel_gyimah said:

"Pressure paa na Ghana akyekyre de asua Jude. He will enter gym by fire by fire, i trust my fellow Ghanaians😂"

kobby75712 wrote:

"Focus dear,ignore them!Your obolo is even beautiful!height nie,go check their obolo in their houses!!!!since your re moving up deaaaa,you will be seeing this,but focus my dear"

kobby_benkz noted:

"Those critics can’t roll ten in a roll bro do u❤️🦍"

chebe_hair_plug remarked:

"Its best this way at least"

s3_wagye_waniso added:

"Before he started having business deals and cashing out, no one complained so why now?..... Most of you are just bitter humans 😮😮😮😮"

Oheneba Jude meets Nana Ama McBrown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Oheneba Jude had fulfilled his dreams of meeting Ghanaian actress and TV presenter Nana Ama McBrown.

The TikTok sensation was elated as he bonded with the media personality on the Onua Showtime show.

The pair ate a bowl of fufu on live television, engaging in a hearty conversation in the process.

Source: YEN.com.gh