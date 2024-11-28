Dr Likee, in a video, wore a Prempeh College and joined the school's students at the Milo Games in Kumasi

The comic actor rallied support alongside his cronies Shifo and Sobolo in the middle of the huge crowd

Dr Likee got fans laughing, especially after he misspelt Prempeh in the caption of his social media post

Famous Kumawood actor Dr Likee courted attention on social media after being spotted with some Prempeh College students at the Milo games in Kumasi.

Dr Likee rallies support at Milo games

Dr Likee took to his official Instagram page to share a video of himself energising a crowd and rallying support at the Baba Yara stadium.

In the video, the comic actor wore the Prempeh College school uniform and stood beside numerous students as they watched their colleagues participate in various sporting activities at the Ashanti Regional Milo Games tournament.

Dr Likee, who recently linked up with dancehall musician Shatta Wale during his visit to Kumasi, waved the Senior secondary school's traditional cloth in the air as he led the efforts to garner support for the athletes alongside his cronies Shifo and Sobolo, who also wore the Prempeh College uniforms.

The three actors captured the attention of many others who rushed to his section of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to catch a glimpse of them and record them with their cameras.

Dr Likee got fans laughing, especially after he misspelt the school's name in the caption of his social media post.

Watch the video below:

Dr Likee stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

qwame_exile commented:

"Settings man. See how you spell your own school 😂👏."

raffvaro said:

"So Ship dealer and Dr Likee were all Prempeh College old students. No wonder they are very intelligent lol 😂."

mrmuchmore commented:

"Eii Dr, your own school too, you no fit spell am🤪, Prepeh (Prempeh). Eii Dr nonoo😆😂🤣."

lawreencce said:

"Settings Nyame."

ogidi__best commented:

"I thought you said Okess is your school oo😂."

desmond_dsoul said:

"We all sometimes make mistakes in typing…. I was in school with Him and he was my class mate 😂😂😂."

Dr Likee responds to Bill Asamoah's comments

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Likee responded to recent comments by colleague actor Bill Asamoah concerning his contribution to the revival of the Kumawood movie industry.

He said he had not asked anyone to call him the saviour of the industry and said he had other goals as an actor.

Dr Likee added that he was focused solely on making money and helping upcoming talents flourish in the industry.

