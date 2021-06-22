• Shatta Wale and colleague musician, Efya, have got fans talking

• The two are seen kissing in a video that has surfaced on the internet

• It seems fans are so shocked to see the two in that situation and have reacted

Ghanaian Dancehall King Shatta Wale, and his colleague, Efya, have left Ghanaians wondering with a video of them kissing.

In the said video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Efya is seen approaching Shatta Wale, who is getting ready to leave his car.

After they whisper into each other’s ears, they start to kiss, much to the amazement of fans.

After kissing for a while, the two of them walked together as if they were lovers, to the event they were attending.

Reaction

The video has got fans wondering and confused, with some calling Shatta Wale names.

Akoto, for instance, asked why Shatta Wale was kissing Efya:

vastyasareakoto: “Why was shatta kissing efia.”

Mills wanted to be sure if that was truly Efya:

fortunate__mills: “Is dat afia.”

Ephya wasn’t so sure it was the singer who had locked lips with Shatta Wale:

ephyaphrimps: “Buh that looks like efya.”

Akua saw love written all over the two:

akua9382: “Love.”

It seems Queen Black had an issue with what happened in the video:

queen.black.diamond00: “Shatta is so inappropriate smh.”

Ernest showered praises on Shatta Wale:

ernestkwakuopare: “1 don.”

Suzy and Feriha also left comments:

kall_me_suzybrooks: “But it's clear they didn't kiss ..... Maybe a peg though but not lip kiss because efya was rather turning her head.”

ferihaseid: “Are they kiss.”

Relationship

Meanwhile, Efya and Shatta Wale were not known to be this close till this video made popped up.

It would be recalled that Efya was among the celebrities who laughed at Shatta Wale when Sarkodie released his diss song, Advice, to taunt the musician. YEN.com.gh is not privy to whatever relationship that lies between the two.

Efya and King Promise

The singer was recently captured in a video grinding with King Promise. Efya was seen dressed in only pants, and this also left many people wondering what was going on.

Stonewboy and Jidula

In other news, Stonebwoy and his daughter Jidula have warmed hearts with their new video together.

He is seen carrying Jidula in his arm at the hospital when she was not well. Stonebwoy’s demeanour in the video proves the depth of love between him and Jidula.

