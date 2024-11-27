Black Sherif has announced the venue for his annual Zaama Disco concert this year

The superstar has confirmed that the event will not return to its previous venue in Accra

Tickets for the upcoming show have already gone on sale barely a month to showdown

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Multiple-award-winning Ghanaian artiste, Black Sherif has hiked up fans' anticipation for his annual music experience, Zaama Disco concert.

The concert comes off on Decemeber 21 this year, same date for its two previous editions.

The superstar confirmed in a press release that the show won't return to the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel this year.

Black Sherif is hopeful as he announces Untamed Empire as the new venue for his Zaama Disco concert. Source: BlackoTribe

Source: Facebook

The show will now happen at the highly patronised Untamed Empire. The motive for the move from its beach venue to the vast open space is unclear.

Last year, the show's organisers in their bid for expansion toyed with Africa Lake.

The concert's organisers and partners are hopeful that fans will enjoy an exhililiarintg experience this year with no limitations.

"It promises to take the fans on a journey of great music presentation and incredible stage craft with lots of exciting side attractions."

This year's edition dubbed Never Spoil United draws inspiration from Black Sherif's mood ahead of his sophomore album, Iron Boy.

Tickets, ranigng between 100 and 600 cedis have alreayd gone on sale via the official Zaama Disco website.

Burna Boy hypes Black Sherif

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported a recent post from Burna Boy about Black Sherif had surfaced online, raising fans' hopes that the Ghanaian and Nigerian stars may be working again soon.

Burna Boy's post also came at a critical time as Black Sherif manages his rift with Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale, a sworn rival of Burna Boy, threatened to end Black Sherif's career after the 22-year-old Kweku The Traveller hitmaker found the former's remarks on Glitch Africa's podcast distasteful.

Source: YEN.com.gh