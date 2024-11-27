Black Sherif's Zaama Disco Concert Moves To Untamed Empire, Tickets Go On Sale
- Black Sherif has announced the venue for his annual Zaama Disco concert this year
- The superstar has confirmed that the event will not return to its previous venue in Accra
- Tickets for the upcoming show have already gone on sale barely a month to showdown
Multiple-award-winning Ghanaian artiste, Black Sherif has hiked up fans' anticipation for his annual music experience, Zaama Disco concert.
The concert comes off on Decemeber 21 this year, same date for its two previous editions.
The superstar confirmed in a press release that the show won't return to the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel this year.
The show will now happen at the highly patronised Untamed Empire. The motive for the move from its beach venue to the vast open space is unclear.
Last year, the show's organisers in their bid for expansion toyed with Africa Lake.
The concert's organisers and partners are hopeful that fans will enjoy an exhililiarintg experience this year with no limitations.
"It promises to take the fans on a journey of great music presentation and incredible stage craft with lots of exciting side attractions."
This year's edition dubbed Never Spoil United draws inspiration from Black Sherif's mood ahead of his sophomore album, Iron Boy.
Tickets, ranigng between 100 and 600 cedis have alreayd gone on sale via the official Zaama Disco website.
