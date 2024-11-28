Stonebwoy, in an interview, hinted at performing on stage at an upcoming NDC rally before the 2024 elections

The BHIM Nation leader noted that he and his team had received a call from the NDC to perform at Kawukudi Park

Stonebwoy added that he would commit to performing at the NDC rally if the party met his financial demands

Reigning TGMA Artiste of the Year, Stonebwoy has hinted at performing at an upcoming rally organised by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) before the December 7 general elections.

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy hints at NDC Rally performance before the 2024 elections. Photo source: @stonebwoy and @officialjdmahama

Stonebwoy hints at NDC rally performance

In an interview with media personality Andy Dosty on his Daybreak Hitz show, singer Stonebwoy shared that he would participate in the voting process in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

The dancehall musician noted that he and his management had received a call from the New Democratic Congress (NDC) to perform on stage at their upcoming rally at the Kawukudi Park in Accra, even though he had not directly spoken to their executives.

He said:

"I will vote. I have been contacted by political parties to come and perform. There are a few that we are considering. I think there is one right now. I think it was a call from the NDC. To be clear, I have not spoken to any NDC person but there was a call from them to come and perform at Kawukudi Park."

Stonebwoy, who recently shot the official video for his Jiggle and Whine collaboration with Jamaica's Spice in Ghana, said he and his team were still negotiating with the party to agree on a fee.

He noted that he would commit to performing at the NDC rally if the party met his financial demands.

The BHIM Nation president added that he would use the money he earns from a potential performance at the political party's rally to fund his BHIM festival event in December.

He said:

"We are checking on the money level. If it goes well, I will go and perform for my fans so I can use some of the money to do my BHIM festival."

Watch the video below:

Stonebwoy's comments stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

@yayraeagles commented:

"Not for free. I love that. I no go fit do the work without the pay."

@WOKWANKO said:

"Go out and perform stone. It’s possible."

@BlackNetworkEn1 commented:

"Double the money is a profit season 🔥🔥🔥. Billionaire Way 🔥."

@Stunchi27 said:

"Simple. No long talk 😂😂😂."

Stonebwoy speaks on Jiggle and Whine's significance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy spoke about his Jiggle and Whine collaboration with Spice.

The dancehall musician said the song, which dropped in October, was his contribution to the Pink October agenda.

Stonebwoy sarcastically established that the Jiggle and Whine challenge helped its participants exercise.

