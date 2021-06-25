News of Efia Odo's arrest has generated a trend on social media in relation to FixTheCountry movement

Kalyjay, also known as Gyai Gyimii, who is the other main face behind the movement has commented that Efia only wanted a better country

Gyai Gyimii, one of the main faces behind the Fix The Country movement has reacted after Efia Odo, another popular icon behind the activism has been picked up by police.

As YEN.com.gh earlier reported, the famous social media icon and TV presenter had been reportedly arrested over her involvement in the Fix The Country protest.

In a post on his personal handle, @gyaigyimii, Kalyjay commented that Efia Odo was simply fighting for a better country and that was intimated to be a crime.

In another update, Gyaigyimii indicated that the female celebrity was picked up along with 15 other people who had also joined the movement.

Ghanaians have already started pouring out their views on this.

@paul_wagen had a message for the police

If they don’t want violence they better release her ASAP such a shameful act agyimifo) all they knw is 5. 5 cedis sia

@kwesibow suggested:

I think you're in a haste here, let's relax and wait for an official statement stating why she was arrested. Let's do the needful

@KofiWonder12 said:

The numbers coming out now will surpass the number of personnels in the GPS. What kind of country is this .

Gyae Gyimie: Kalyjay Reacts After Efia Odo got Arrested; says she was only Fighting for Better Country Credit: @kalyjay @efiaodo

In other news, popular Ghanaian business mogul and philanthropist, Dr Kofi Amoah, has promised to give a whopping GHc25,000 to a girl whose story was earlier published by YEN.com.gh.

In the publication, it was indicated that the schoolgirl named Agnes Mba is a class one pupil at Dasabligo Primary School in Nabdam District in the Upper East Region.

It was reported that Mba was not born originally disabled but she lost the effective use of her lower limbs at the age of three months, which delayed her enrolment in school.

