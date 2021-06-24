Shatta Wale is involved in another controversial issue

This time, he is accused of photoshopping a large sum of money

A Facebook user has shared the source of the photo posted by Wale

A certain Kwesi Creww has 'caught' Shatta Wale after he photoshopped a large sum of money online.

On Wednesday, June 23, 2021, Shatta Wale insinuated that he was the owner of the money in an online post, but Kwesi Creww has alleged the money does not belong to the artiste.

"Ah well... 2 weeks running...He is making news mmom," reads the reveal by Creww on Facebook on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

It adds to the growing rate of controversy associated with the Dancehall artiste. On Tuesday, June 22, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported Wale was accused online of wearing a fake pair of jeans by DSQUARED2, an Italian fashion brand.

Wale shared a close shot of himself wearing the jeans, ostensibly to show off that it was designer jeans. A check on the internet indicates that the type of DSQUARED2 jeans Shatta Wale wore cost 670 US dollars. That means one would have to pay over GHC3,900 to buy one in Ghana.

Unfortunately for him, many assume what he wore was a fake because while Wale's jeans have DSQUARED with the number 2 as an exponent, the ones on the internet have the number as a regular numeral.

In other news, Kwame Asare Obeng, known in showbiz and political circles as A-Plus, has slammed Ashanti Youth groups threatening to close down churches founded by Bishop Dag Heward-Mills for his comments about the Asantehene.

In a video posted on Twitter, A-Plus questioned the stance of the groups when there are a lot of pressing issues facing the people of the Ashanti Region.

Last week, there was an audio leak of Heward-Mills, the founder of Lighthouse Chapel International, describing Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II as a 'useless' king for not leaving any legacy except the celebration of funerals and anniversaries.

He has since apologised, claiming that he made the statements some 20 years ago, and regrets what was said. The youth groups held a press conference after the apology, and A Plus commented on that.

