44 Nigerians deported for high crimes and illegal stay in Ghana

A joint team of Ghana Immigration Service and the Armed Forced has departed 44 Nigerians for perpetuating high counts of crime in Ghana

These Nigerians, have been jailed for a month and are to be deported after serving time in prison at Tamale. Media reports say one of the reasons for their arrest is because of their illegal stay in Ghana.

Sources close to YEN News indicate that these Nigerians are to be escorted under high security to Accra. Their documents will finally be processed at the Kotoka International Airport for deportation.

These arrests follow Ghana’s high alert over threats of insurgence and insecurity from terrorist groups in Northern Nigeria and Mali.

Accident in the Eastern Region

Five persons are feared dead after a Ford bus they were traveling on crashed into a breakdown tipper truck at Noka, a Suburb of Nsawam Adoagyiri in the Eastern region.

The bus with registration number GE 9635-20 which was traveling to Adeiso rammed into the stationery truck with registration number AW 1172-11.

The broken-down truck was fully loaded with trips of sand and has been there for some days now.

The driver of the Ford bus, his mate and three passengers lost their lives after residents cut parts of vehicle to rescue them.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Nsawam government hospital for preservation. The police is yet to comment on it.

