The Ghana Police Service said it has successfully resolved an incident involving broken seals on one electoral materials bag.

The bag which was carrying ballot sheets and other electoral materials from Koforidua to one of the constituencies within the Eastern Region was discovered to not have been properly sealed.

The Police Service says it has resolved the incident involving the electoral material bag's broken seal

The police said the broken seal was spotted when the bags were being moved from the armoury in Koforidua.

The seal, according to the police, had come off during the packing and unpacking of bags.

Meanwhile, the broken seal has been found and stakeholders, including the Electoral Commission and party agents have confirmed that its contents are intact.

EC discovers shortfalls in ballot papers

The Electoral Commission has announced the discovery of shortfalls in the ballot papers set to be ferried to some Volta Region constituencies.

The Keta, Ketu North, Ho Central, Hohoe, and Ho West constituencies were listed as the affected areas.

The Volta Region is notably a stronghold of the opposition National Democratic Congress, sparking allegations about rigging and collusion between the incumbent New Patriotic Party and the electoral commission.

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, the North Dayi MP, called this development "a new low from the EC."

In a letter to presidential candidate representatives, the commission revealed plans to address the issue by printing additional ballot papers at Acts Commercials.

Political parties and independent presidential candidates were asked to delegate two representatives each to observe the printing process.

The observation was scheduled for Friday, November 29, 2024, at 10:00 am at Acts Commercials Printing House in Accra.

EC faces backlash over media access limitation

YEN.com.gh reported that the Electoral Commission is already under fire because of plans to limit media coverage of collation centres during the 2024 general election.

The commission set a limit of 12 media houses at the regional collation centres and eight at each constituency collation centre.

The commission said it wanted to ensure a secure and efficient collation process.

