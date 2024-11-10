President Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to commission the newly built Flower Pot Interchange in Accra

The Flyover over the Tema Motorway Interchange Project is meant to complement the newly completed underpass

The upcoming commissioning of the project was announced by the Communications Director at the Presidency

President Nana Akufo-Addo will commission the newly built Flower Pot Interchange on November 19, 2024.

The Flyover over the Motorway Interchange Project was designed to complement the newly completed underpass and to serve as an alternative for North-South vehicular movement.

Construction work on the Flower Pot Interchange is almost over. Source: President Nana Akufo-Addo

This update on the project was announced by the Communications Director of the Presidency, Eugene Arhin.

The project has been amended several times and now consists of an 800-metre-long flyover that starts at the Palace Mall off Spintex Road and ends on Boundary Road in East Legon.

Additional features include ramps onto the motorway, improvements at the Flowerpot roundabout approaches at Spintex, and access through the old tunnel to East Legon.

The project was contracted to China Railway No. 5 Engineering Gh—Ltd, with Deoke Consult Ltd as the consultant, commencing on March 7, 2017. The contract duration was 93 months, and Afrexim Bank and the Government of Ghana funded it.

Plan to expand motorway to 10 lanes

The four-lane motorway has been notorious for its gridlocks following increased traffic on the road.

This has prompted plans to expand the highway connecting Accra and Tema to 10 lanes.

The 10-lane road will comprise a freeway, access control, three urban highways, and footbridges for pedestrians.

Recent road crashes on the motorway

YEN.com.gh reported that a car hit a young girl on the motorway, killing her instantly, before speeding off earlier in July.

The crash caused massive outrage among the local community, who blocked the road and refused to let any traffic flow on the major highway until the authorities arrived.

A road crash involving three cars on July 19 caused massive gridlock on the Tema-bound side of the motorway.

