- The Achimota Police is on high alert at the Achimota-Gimpa road

- It follows a rise in cases of criminal attacks on motorist

- Armed robbers and car snatchers pelt stones at the cars of drives along the stretch

Motorists have been urged to be wary of plying the Achimota-Gimpa road at night as it has been declared the most dangerous street in Accra.

This follows the increase attack on motorist by a car-stealing syndicate which hides in the thicket of the Achimota forest to go about the attacks.

So far, the Accra region police is calling for illumination on the Achimota Gimpa road and a fence around the forest to stop criminal activities there. The call comes in the wake of robberies recorded on the stretch, attributed to criminals lurking in the Achimota forest and the arrest of 4 of the suspected criminals by the Achimota police.

The robbers are known to pelt stones at moving vehicles in a bid to rob car owners who are usually compelled to stop when their windscreens are smashed.

DSP Afia Tenge speaks for the Accra region police. She says they have petitioned the forestry commission to fence the forest to stop the criminals from hiding there.

“ We have called on the Forestry Commission to fence the forests here. Also, there is the urgent need for street lights to be mounted along the stretch of the road to ward off criminal activity,” she stated.

Source: Yen