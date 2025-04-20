Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is trending online following a post he made about Easter

He posted photos indicating that he met the current President, John Mahama, in Kwahu

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post shared their opinions on the encounter between Nana Akufo-Addo and John Mahama

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo warmed hearts with his latest post on social media.

This comes after the 81-year-old announced in a Facebook post that he spent his Easter festivities in Kwahu.

Nana Akufo-Addo spends time John Mahama in Kwahu. Photo credit: @Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He indicated that on Sunday, April 20, he met the current president, John Dramani Mahama, who also happened to be in Kwahu.

The president then posted photos of his encounter with the current president, where the duo appeared to be in a happy mood.

The photos showed them sitting next to each other, conversing and laughing.

The former president indicated that for nearly two decades, he had made it a point to visit Kwahu to mark the Easter period.

"On Sunday, 20th April, 2025, the President of the Republic, H. E. John Dramani Mahama, and I met on the lush landscape of Kwahu, where for nearly two decades, I have consecutively visited to mark the sacred period of Easter," his post read.

President John Mahama speaks to attendees at the Kwahu Business Forum. Photo credit: @John Dramini Mahama/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Mahama, on his part, was in Kwahu for the Kwahu Business Forum, an event aimed at fostering economic growth and supporting Ghanaian entrepreneurs.

At the time of writing the report, the post had raked in over 2,000 likes and 200 comments.

Reactions to Akufo and Mahama spending time together

Social media users who took to the comments section of the post shared varied opinions on the move by Akufo-Addo and Mahama to spend time together in Kwahu.

Thomas Jayen stated:

"God bless our homeland Ghana, and our beautiful young democracy."

AsaAsa Chambers reacted:

"Healthy for the growth and unity of our beloved country no matter the political differences. Followers hope you have seen your leaders, a word to a wise."

Ayinenongma Dave replied:

"God bless you Nana. The best president Ghana ever had. You did amazing things for Ghana; free SHS, free cathedral, free Galamsey, free clearing agent etc."

Joseph Baidoo-Ansah wrote:

"You guys paint a picture of enmity for your followers to follow blindly, then you later sit on the table to dine, at a time when your followers are at loggerheads, or some had died out of conflict.

Linda Mensah

"Let’s remember this: while we fight and insult each other over politics, many of these leaders are shaking hands, laughing, and working together behind the scenes."

Man cries as girlfriend goes to Kwahu

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man was pained after finding out his girlfriend had cheated on him.

This comes after he opened up to a friend about the actions of his girlfriend.

He stated that after the lady brought up an argument and warned him never to call her again, he later realised that the lady had travelled to Kwahu for the Easter festivities with another man.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh