President John Dramani Mahama fulfilled his promise to the Mpraeso Assemblies of God Church after winning the 2024 general elections and becoming president

The president, during his presidential campaign in 2024, promised the church GH¢50,000, for which they were grateful

Many people hailed President Mahama for the kind gesture, while showering him with accolades

President John Dramani Mahama has once again demonstrated his commitment to faith and gratitude by returning to the Mpraeso Assemblies of God Church, where he fulfilled a heartfelt pledge he made to God.

President Mahama donates to Mpraeso Assemblies of God. Image Credit: @officialjdmahama

Source: Instagram

President Mahama donates to the church

The respected statesman donated GH¢50,000 to the church during a special service, honouring a promise he made in anticipation of victory during the 2024 general election.

The gesture, which was warmly received by both the congregation and church leaders, highlighted Mahama’s deep connection to the Assemblies of God community and his belief in giving back to the house of God for His favour, which made him win the 2024 general election.

According to reports, Mahama made the pledge during one of his visits to the church while seeking divine guidance for success in the political journey ahead.

True to his word, he returned with the donation, symbolising his appreciation for the strength, wisdom, and protection he believes God granted him throughout his 2024 campaign and public service.

The church service was filled with gratitude and praise as the president addressed the congregation, reflecting on the importance of faith and keeping one's promises to God.

The Mpraeso Assemblies of God Church leadership expressed their heartfelt thanks, assuring the president that the donation would go a long way in supporting the church’s mission and community projects.

Reactions to President Mahama's donation

Social media buzzed with reactions to the donation, with many applauding President Mahama for the kind gesture.

Some also praised the president for supporting the church’s growth and development after the generous donation.

Below are the reactions of social media users to President Mahama's gesture:

@commentSpoiler said:

"Like this naa Addo dee for do. Big things nnti he go create multi billion hole eiiiii."

@Sam_Sterling2 said:

"Akuffo Addo nkoa deɛ he could not promise what he can fulfill."

@AmosSalifu1 said:

"Eiii! Hmm! The national cathedral project in mind."

@MissAkosuaAddo said:

"Promise keeper🙏."

President Mahama abolishes Akufo-Addo's bills. Image Credit: @officialjdmahama

Source: Instagram

Source: YEN.com.gh