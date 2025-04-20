Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown brought joy to the streets by generously distributing bags of rice to local hawkers

Nana Ama McBrown's thoughtful gesture not only delighted the recipients but also highlighted the spirit of giving during the festive season

Ghanaian blogger Kobby Kyei and others have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's viral video on Instagram

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has made an impact by distributing bags of rice to street hawkers, bringing joy to many.

The star of the Onua Showtime programme shared her generosity in a viral video, explaining that the rice was provided by one of her business partners.

Nana Ama McBrown shares bags of rice for street hawker. Photo credit: @iamaamamcbrown.

During her outreach, Nana Ama McBrown engaged in friendly conversations with mango sellers at a roadside hut before giving away the rice.

Dressed stylishly in a black outfit that showcased her figure, she opted for a natural look, appearing without makeup and wearing her long, straight hair in a centre part.

Nana Ama McBrown completed her ensemble with black strappy sandals, creating a blend of casual and chic.

McBrown gives bags of rice to street hawkers

Some social media users have applauded Nana Ama McBrown for spreading love and joy on Easter day. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

afyaspicy

"Why I’m i smiling like this 😂😂😂😂 their happiness is contagious i guess."

kobby.kyei

"Happy souls. Blessings, Nana! ❤️❤️."

abhi_quinhipzy

"God bless you my woman 😍."

obaa_ama123

"Awwwww God bless u..Ama fuo dier,our kindness will take us places..our heart is always pure n we give from our hearts."

abhi_kwei

"Aww she made their day so cute 🔥🔥."

birdman2g4

"You always put smiles on ppl face ,God bless you empress ❤️❤️❤️."

berthananaamaasiedua

"God bless you❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

kendrickdon_polo stated:

"You will be winning more brand ambassadorial deals because of your kind heart ❤️, MAMA God bless you so much is my wish to meet you in person . I Love you you so much 🙏."

The video of Nana Ama McBrown sharing bags of rice is below:

