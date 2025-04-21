Stonebwoy decided to give his ardent fans in Ejisu a taste of his wealth when he touched down in the town, throwing cash in the streets as he made his way

The musician was in Ejisu for the #DYOP Easter Gala & Artist Night, an event which was held as part of Easter festivities in the town

While on his way, Stonebwoy was met by a large crowd who swarmed his car, and he threw several GH¢10 notes at them, which they quickly tried to catch

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy surprised fans in Ejisu when he threw money into a crowd during his visit for the #DYOP Easter Gala & Artist Night.

Stonebwoy sprays cash in Ejisu. Photo source: kofi_antwi

Source: Instagram

The event was part of the town’s Easter celebrations, and his arrival drew a large number of residents into the streets.

As his convoy made its way through Ejisu, the crowd swarmed around his car. In response, Stonebwoy tossed several GH¢10 notes into the crowd. Fans rushed to grab the money, creating a brief moment of chaos and excitement.

The move came as a surprise because Stonebwoy has been openly against the act of spraying money in public. In past interviews, he has responded to claims that he is stingy by explaining that he prefers to give money to fans in a more respectful and safer way. He has said that throwing money can be dangerous and often leads to injuries as people fight to collect it.

He explained that he avoids spraying money because it often benefits only a few people, while others leave with nothing. He also said it can be disrespectful to fans and create unsafe situations, especially when large crowds gather around moving vehicles.

Stonebwoy, the famous dancehall musician. Photo source: stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy's money spraying causes stir

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

LIL_BARON wrote:

"Stonebwoy be Jon, same person wey come talk say for am he no go that Kim thing but see now, follow who knows road SM."

KINGSLEY commented:

"See the way he dey share the money, asif e dey share labour money."

Ato Dallas🇨🇦 wrote:

"Throwing money is disrespect is now throwing money. My only problem I have with Stonebwoy. Hypocrisy."

Bigg MeGa🇺🇸 commented:

"Ah, is he counting the money 😂😂😂before he throws."

Zhigi jnr said:

"I heard him saying,’ hey you, you hv taken some go back😂😂 two pair one."

Emmanuel Acquah wrote:

"I want to be like Bandana when I grow up, 😂😂😂😂😂 indeed you're learning from Shatta."

Lil Hommie reacted:

"Eiii eno be efo wey talk say throwing money on the street be disrespectful to his fans eiiii😂."

Akwasi LyfstyLE said:

"(Stingy) see hw he they throw the money as if he Dey share funeral food."

Stonebwoy’s PRO fires at Tilly Akua Nipaa

YEN.com.gh also reported that Stonebwoy's Public Relations Officer, Vida Adutwumwaa, criticised King Promise’s achievements ahead of the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards, saying he didn’t do enough in 2024 to deserve Artiste of the Year.

She argued that Stonebwoy remained consistent with more live performances, while King Promise played only 10 shows.

Vida called for a fairer, broader look at artiste's overall impact instead of selective comparisons.

