Singer and brand influencer, Hajia4reall, has celebrated her birthday today, June 26, with beautiful photos

She posted the multiple snaps wearing an all-white gown and a see-through black dress

As expected, her followers and colleague stars have headed to the comment section to wish her well

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Ghanaian singer and brand influencer, Hajia4reall, born Mona Montrage, has marked her birthday with beautiful photos today, June 26.

Hajia4reall has splashed her Instagram page with multiple stunning photos, serving her over three million followers on Instagram with her fabulous looks.

Delivering different style moments in the frames, she donned an all-white sleeveless gown as she flexed her eye-catching cleavage.

Hajia4reall drops beautiful photos showing off her curves in see-through dress to celebrate her birthday. Image: Hajia4reall

Source: Instagram

''You always shine like a star. May you continue shinning and spreading the love. Happy birthday My Pretty Queen Mona,'' she captioned the first photos.

The mother of one posted other frames capturing gorgeous instances where she dominated the photos with her voluptuous hourglass figure.

She said:

''Celebrating another year of being a bad bitch! Through the ups and downs of life, the feeling of giving up, I’m still here today, not by my might or luck but by the Grace of God. Happy birthday to me!''

As expected, her followers and colleague stars soon headed to the comment section to celebrate and wish her well.

Heartwarming remarks:

Bobrisky222 commented:

''Happy birthday sugar many more years to come hunny.''

Mimis__accessories said:

''Happy birthday queen Mona ❤️❤️❤️.''

''Birthday Blessings ,'' Og_govenor600 commented.

Tee_themodel mentioned:

''Happy birthday ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.''

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported award-winning actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has earned the image of a style queen.

The popular media personality has posted a video showing off the glamourous dress she wore on the first night of the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

Nana Ama McBrown appeared in a dress by Lauren Haute Couture, short hair extensions by Leejay looks, and makeup by Aligiina Makeover.

Enjoy reading our stories?

Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen