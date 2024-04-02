A video of Anita Afriyie's husband lamenting has gone viral on social media

He complained that the woman, after relocating abroad for years, had neglected the children

Many people who commented on the video shared varied opinions on the concerns of the young man

Dan Kay, the husband of the Gospel musician Anita Afriyie has appealed to his wife to relocate their kids to the US.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Dan Kay, who was speaking in an interview, expressed disappointment that the Adehye Mogya hitmaker had abandoned his kids after relocating abroad.

He explained that his decision to allow his wife to relocate abroad was made with the hope that she would come for the kids once she settled in her new country.

In another video, the kids also expressed the desire to reunite with their mother in the US, adding that their father was struggling financially.

At the time of writing the report, the video of Dan Kay expressing frustration with his has stirred reactions online.

Ghanaians comment on the video

Netizens who thronged the video's comment section shared opinions of the young man's concerns about his wife's stay in the US.

bridehephzibah indicated:

if the father fills for her ,what stop her from going with her entire family because is easier for the husband and children to join her.

piesie papabi commented:

is àkwantuom mu nsem oooo please be patience for her, if she comes for them, she'll use her money for babysitting

ABENA EGYEMA added:

work and cater for the children

Eno Sampeney wrote:

what if she didn't put her kids on her application

monica0558 stated:

when they start talking marital issues online,they have issues nono.eii mo , people will buy it too aaaaba

Man abroad laments working 12 hours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man who recently relocated to the UK had opened up about his life in a European country.

In a video, he lamented the stressful nature of his work.

He revealed that he had just closed from a 12-hour work shift and was feeling very tired due to the nature of the job.

He added that the only motivation to keep working hard is knowing you will have money to save and invest in projects back home.

