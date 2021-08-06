Gospel singer Diana Hamilton and her husband, Joseph Hamilton, have celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary

The 2021 VGMA Artiste of the Year took social media to celebrate the milestone of their marriage

Diana Hamilton shared throwback photos with a lovely message attached

Award-winning gospel singer, Diana Antwi Hamilton, and her husband, Joseph Okoi Hamilton, have been married for 16 years.

Diana and Joseph Hamilton got married in a simple wedding ceremony on August 6, 2005, exactly 16 years ago today.

In celebration, 2021 VGMA Artiste of the Year has taken to social media to share some throwback photos with her husband.

Dinan Hamilton and her husband have been married for 16 years now Photo source: @dianahamilton

Source: Instagram

The photos which were compiled in a video (slideshow) show the couple from their wedding through the years of their marriage until now.

Best husband

Sharing the photos, the gospel singer showered praises on her husband describing him as the best ever God created.

Diana Hamilton further revealed that, givene the chance, she will marry her husand all over again.

"16 years ago, I married the best husband God ever created and given the chance, I will do it all over again with him. Happy anniversary my love @josephokoihamilton," her caption read.

See below for the photos as shared by the singer on Instagram:

Reactions

Many of Diana Hamilton's fans have taken to her post to congratulate her on the wedding anniversary. Below are some of the messages

sokoohemaaofficial said:

"Awwwwww well done. May God bless this marriage till eternity. Congratulations"

krystal_glow_gh said:

"Awwwwwwww.... Happy Anniversary me Maame ne me Papa❤️❤️❤️."

ajfrema_ said:

"Congratulations ..More beautiful memories together ... i tap into this beautiful blessing.!!!! ."

edemcare said:

"Awwwwwiiii so inspiring God bless you both."

