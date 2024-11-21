Cameroon’s football legacy continues to extend its influence across the globe, with several high-profile players tracing their roots

Real Madrid and Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior is the latest, as he discovered his Cameroonian heritage via a DNA test

Here’s a closer look at five top names whose ancestry connects them to the country at the junctions of West and Central Africa

Cameroon’s rich football heritage is a cornerstone of African sports history.

Renowned for its dominance, the nation boasts five Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) titles and remains an emblem of excellence in the sport.

Vinicius Jr. joins a tall list of high-profile players with Cameroon ancestry. Photos by DeFodi Images, Edilzon Gamez and Ian MacNicol.

Cameroon's undeniable football prowess

Beyond its continental achievements, Cameroon’s golden moments include clinching Olympic gold, powered by exceptional talent from its players.

Icons such as Roger Milla, Joseph-Antoine Bell, Rigobert Song, Samuel Eto'o, and Vincent Aboubakar have carried the Indomitable Lions' legacy, establishing the Central African nation as a constant reservoir of footballing excellence.

It is no wonder that many top players worldwide trace their lineage to this footballing powerhouse.

Vinicius Junior's DNA shows he's Cameroonian

In an emotional gesture before Brazil’s clash with Uruguay at the Fonte Nova Arena in Salvador, Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior was honoured with a certificate recognising his African ancestry.

DNA testing revealed that this tribute connected him to the Tikar tribe of Cameroon, as noted by Brazil's football federation.

The event formed part of the Golden Roots campaign, organised in celebration of Black Awareness Day—a Brazilian occasion dedicated to honouring Afro-descendant heritage.

Top 5 footballers with Cameroon ancestry

Cameroon’s footballing legacy extends far beyond its borders.

Many of the world's best players share ties to this nation’s rich cultural and athletic history.

On this note, YEN.com.gh explores five renowned footballers with Cameroonian ancestry who have left their mark on the global stage.

5. Youssoufa Moukoko

Starting with OGC Nice forward Youssoufa Moukoko, this prodigy was born in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

Known for his rapid rise through the ranks at Dortmund, Moukoko set a Champions League record in 2020 when he became the competition's youngest-ever player, making his debut against Zenit St Petersburg, per UEFA.

With an electrifying style of play and an eye for goal, Moukoko continues to develop into one of football's most exciting prospects.

4. Hugo Ekitike

Hugo Ekitike is another rising star with Cameroonian heritage.

The towering Eintracht Frankfurt forward, born to a French father and a Cameroonian mother, has been on fire this season, netting 13 goals in 15 matches across all competitions, per Transfermarkt.

A former PSG prospect, Ekitike has evolved into one of Europe’s most lethal attacking threats.

3. William Saliba

Born to a Cameroonian mother, the Arsenal centre-back had the option to represent Cameroon but chose to don the French jersey.

Saliba’s game is defined by his composure, tactical awareness, and commanding presence in defence.

Rumours of a potential move to Real Madrid have added intrigue to his already stellar career, where he could join a growing list of players with Cameroonian connections thriving at the Bernabéu.

2. Aurélien Tchouaméni

Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni also carries Cameroonian heritage.

Despite enduring a challenging spell in recent matches, the Frenchman remains one of the finest defensive midfielders of his generation.

The €100 million signing from AS Monaco has frequently expressed his strong bond with Africa, reflecting on his trips to the continent and his pride in his lineage.

1. Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé, the crown jewel of this list, traces his roots to a Cameroonian father.

The 2018 World Cup winner, now at Real Madrid after years of dominance with PSG, had the option to represent Cameroon but chose France instead.

At 25, Mbappé has already cemented his place among football's elite.

His partnership with Vinícius Júnior at Real Madrid is a testament to the rich footballing heritage of both their roots.

