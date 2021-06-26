• Kofi Kinaata has celebrated her Songwriter of the Year Award at the 2021 VGMA

Kofi Kinaata has celebrated winning the Songwriter of the Year Award for the fourth time at the 2021 VGMA.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kinaata wrote that he first set the record last year by winning the 3rd, and this year, he has broken his own record.

He went on to praise himself as the only Ghanaian musician to win that award for the fourth time.

Reaction

Congratulatory messages have been pouring out for the Fante Rap god, as he calls himself.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh

mzveegh: “Congratulations!!”

fameye_music: “Congratulations king.”

oboyfranknaro3: “Congrats menua”

ajeezaygh: “Congratulations.”

teephlowgh: “Congratulations brother. Very well deserving.”

bm3gh: “Well deserved Br3da.”

haroldamenyah: “Congratulations.”

quaminamp_: “Congratulations my Brother.”

djswitchghana: “Congratulations.”

a_fatawu_dauda16: “Congrats bre3da.”

Background

Kofi Kinaata won with his hit song Behind the Scenes. It was a fiercely contested category with the likes of Abiana, Diana Hamilton, Epixode, and others being nominated.

He first won the Songwriter of the Year in 2016, then picked it up again in 2017.

Kinaata lost that position to Ebony, who won it posthumously in 2018. In 2019, the Songwriter of the Year went to King Promise, but then, Kinaata picked it up again in 2020, and now in 2021.

