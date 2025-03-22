Jude Bellingham was named in the starting lineup for England’s crucial match against Albania on Friday evening

The talented midfielder has now surpassed former Three Lions captain Wayne Rooney in an impressive milestone

It was his first appearance under newly appointed manager Thomas Tuchel, marking a fresh chapter in his career

Jude Bellingham set a new record by surpassing Wayne Rooney’s appearance tally for England with his 41st cap in Friday’s match against Albania.

The Real Madrid midfielder was selected by Thomas Tuchel for the Three Lions’ first game under their new manager in the World Cup qualifiers.

Jude Bellingham has now surpassed former Three Lions captain Wayne Rooney in an impressive milestone.

At just 21 years old, Bellingham now holds the record for the most senior England appearances by a player in his age group.

Still in the early stages of his career, the former Dortmund superstar has a long way to go before matching Rooney’s legacy with the national team.

The former Manchester United striker earned 120 caps for England, scoring 53 goals and featuring in three World Cups and three European Championships before retiring.

Since making his Three Lions debut in November 2020, Bellingham has quickly risen to become a key figure for the squad.

Bellingham's impact in England squad

After playing a limited role in England’s journey to the Euro 2020 final, Bellingham became a key figure in the squad at the 2022 World Cup.

Following a sensational debut season with Real Madrid, he featured in every match at Euro 2024, where England once again fell short in the final.

Jude Bellingham breaks Wayne Rooney England appearance record against Albania

The 21-year-old made a huge impact, scoring twice—including a breathtaking last-minute overhead kick equaliser in the round of 16 against Slovakia—and providing an assist for Cole Palmer in the final defeat to Spain.

Since then, the England star has continued to deliver standout performances. per talkSPORT.

With a hat-trick of assists in his last international match, a 5-0 win over Ireland in November, Bellingham has now contributed to 10 goals in his last 15 appearances for the Three Lions.

What's next for Jude Bellingham?

He has found the net six times for his country and played a crucial role, starting all seven matches as England reached the Euro 2024 final last summer.

The Real Madrid star is likely to be in action again for Tuchel’s squad when they face Latvia in their second World Cup qualifier on Monday.

