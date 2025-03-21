Antoine Semenyo Scores Under Two Minutes as Ghana Take Early Lead Against Chad: Video
AFC Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo has netted his third goal for Ghana to give the Black Stars an early lead in their FIFA World Cup qualifier against Chad in Accra.
The England-born forward fired home after a scrappy moment in the box in the second minute of the game.
Semenyo arrived in Ghana in red-hot form for AFC Bournemouth in the English Premier League, where he has netted eight goals in the Premier League.
In a video shared on social media, Semenyo slotted home from close range after his early strike was saved before a rebound from Mohammed Kudus fell to the Cherries striker to find the back of the net.
The Black Stars need to beat Chad convincingly and climb to top of the table before their trip to Morocco to face Madagascar.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Lukman Mumuni (Sports Editor) Lukman Abdul Mumin is a CAF-accredited Sports Journalist based in Accra, Ghana. He has been writing for the past eight years. Lukman has worked with some of Ghana's big media houses like GMA and was a regular pundit on GTV. He started his journalism career as a presenter and a writer after studying at the Gee Way Media School. Lukman has covered several international competitions including AFCON 2023. Email: lukmanevergreen2g15@gmail.com