AFC Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo has netted his third goal for Ghana to give the Black Stars an early lead in their FIFA World Cup qualifier against Chad in Accra.

The England-born forward fired home after a scrappy moment in the box in the second minute of the game.

Antoine Semenyo opens scoring for Ghana against Chad. Photo: Jared Tilton.

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo arrived in Ghana in red-hot form for AFC Bournemouth in the English Premier League, where he has netted eight goals in the Premier League.

In a video shared on social media, Semenyo slotted home from close range after his early strike was saved before a rebound from Mohammed Kudus fell to the Cherries striker to find the back of the net.

The Black Stars need to beat Chad convincingly and climb to top of the table before their trip to Morocco to face Madagascar.

